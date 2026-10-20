Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Small Prophets

Small Prophets S01E04: "The Birds of America" Exclusive: Santa Thief

Check out our exclusive clip from Mackenzie Crook's Small Prophets S01E04: "The Birds of America," streaming this week on Apple TV.

Article Summary Exclusive Small Prophets S01E04 clip, "Santa Thief," delivers a heartbreaking emotional punch in under four minutes.

Small Prophets Episode 4, "The Birds of America," streams this week on Apple TV for viewers outside the UK.

Mackenzie Crook’s Small Prophets keeps impressing with intimate storytelling, charm, and a powerful emotional core.

Episode 4 preview teases Clive at his breaking point as Kacey helps Michael with the mystery of the jars.

If you've been following our coverage of series creator, writer, and director Mackenzie Crook's (Detectorists) Small Prophets, then you know that we're pretty big fans over here. Needless to say, we were more than a little psyched when Apple TV announced that the acclaimed six-episode comedy-drama would stream outside the UK, because this show is an example of everything that's right about television and the powerful impact that intimate storytelling can have. After only three episodes, we could pull a dozen examples to make our case – but the exclusive clip from S01E04: "The Birds of America" that we have waiting for you below is a real heartbreaker. We won't spoil it, other than to say that "Santa Thief" will take you on one helluva emotional run in less than four minutes.

Small Prophets Season 1 Episode 4: "The Birds of America" Preview

Small Prophets Season 1 Episode 4: "The Birds of America" – A delivery of horse manure pushes Clive to his limit as Kacey helps Michael bury the jars. Written and directed by Mackenzie Crook. Joining Crook is a cast that includes Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Lauren Patel (Waterloo Road), BAFTA Award winner Sir Michael Palin (Monty Python), BAFTA Award winner Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal), BAFTA Award nominee Jon Pointing (Big Boys), and SAG Award nominee Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones).

The critically acclaimed Small Prophets is a comic tale of the eccentric Michael Sleep (Quigley), who, since his darling Clea disappeared seven years ago, has lived a very ordinary life. He works at a DIY store, visits his dad, Brian (Palin), and hopes that Clea will return. One day, Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure, and more than a little alchemy. With recipe in hand, Michael sets out (albeit with some skepticism) to create homunculi – magical spirits that can predict the future – in the hope they have the answer to his burning question, "Will I ever see Clea again?"

Michael gets help from his young coworker, Kacey (Patel), in an unlikely friendship that blossoms partly (but not wholly) through their mutual dislike of the store manager, Gordon (Crook). Their friendship adds to the frustration and intrigue of his nosy neighbors (Willan, Pointing), who are obsessed with finding out what the hell is going on in the garden shed. Filmed and set in and around Manchester, the series incorporates visually stunning animation elements throughout a story of friendships and hope, the magical and the mundane, and where secrets and lies lurk in a suburban cul-de-sac.

The series is produced by Treasure Trove and Blue House Productions, and is created, written, and directed by Mackenzie Crook. Executive producers are Mackenzie Crook and Lisa Thomas for Treasure Trove Productions, and Christine Gernon and Emma Strain for Blue House Productions. Apple TV acquired Small Prophets from international distributor Sphere Abacus.

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