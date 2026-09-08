Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Small Prophets

Small Prophets Series 2 Announced: Set for 2027; Moving to BBC One

Mackenzie Crook's Small Prophets has been renewed for a second series, with the critically acclaimed, award-winning show returning in 2027.

Article Summary Small Prophets has been renewed for Series 2, with Mackenzie Crook’s acclaimed BBC comedy returning in 2027.

Series 2 of Small Prophets will move from BBC Two to BBC One, marking a major boost for the award-winning show.

Mackenzie Crook will again write and direct all six new episodes, with Gill Isles producing the next chapter.

Crook teases the second half of Michael Sleep’s mystical quest as Small Prophets continues its strange story.

Mackenzie Crook's Small Prophets is making some big moves. Shortly after the news dropped that the first season would be coming to Apple TV, the BBC announced that the critically acclaimed, award-winning show would be back for a second series, moving from BBC Two to BBC One. Stemming from Treasure Trove Productions and Channel X North, and starring Crook, Sir Michael Palin, Pearce Quigley, and Lauren Patel, the six-part second series will be written and directed by Mackenzie (Detectorists, Worzel Gummidge) and produced by BAFTA-winning Gill Isles (Car Share, Alma's Not Normal). "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the second half of this strange story and as intrigued as anyone else to find out what happens to Michael Sleep in his mystical quest," Crook shared. "The prophets have foretold that series two will be happening next year and, as we know, they are compelled to speak the truth."

In series one, we met eccentric Michael Sleep (Pearce Quigley), whose partner Clea disappeared seven years ago. Sleep lives a very ordinary life, working in a DIY store, visiting his dad Brian (Michael Palin), and hoping for Clea's return. One day Brian shares an old recipe with Sleep to create Homunculi. Sleep enlists his colleague Kacey (Lauren Patel) to help conjure up the magical prophesying spirits that can predict the future. An unlikely friendship blossoms, partly through their mutual dislike of their boss, store manager Gordon (Mackenzie Crook). It adds to the intrigue of Sleep's nosy neighbours Bev (Sophie Willan) and Clive (Jon Pointing) who are obsessed with trying to find out what the hell is going on in his garden shed.

Gill Isles says: "It's a real privilege to be producing the second series of Small Prophets. Mackenzie has created such a distinctive, magical world, and I can't wait to return to Marvin Gardens and help bring this new chapter to life," offered Isles. Emma Lawson, BBC Interim Director of Comedy, added, "We're beyond delighted to be bringing Small Prophets back for a second series. Mackenzie has created a world packed with wonder, magic and unforgettable characters which feels completely unlike anything else on television and we can't wait to see where the story takes us next. To be continued…"

BBC One's Small Prophets is a Treasure Trove Productions and Channel X North. It has been commissioned by BBC Interim Director of Comedy Emma Lawson. Written, created, and directed by Mackenzie Crook. The executive producers are Mackenzie Crook and Lisa Thomas for Treasure Trove Productions and Alan Marke and Jim Reid for Channel X North. Sphere Abacus is the international distributor.

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