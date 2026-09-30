Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Small Prophets

Small Prophets Trailer: Hit BBC Series Set to Hit Apple TV on Oct. 7th

Apple TV released the official trailer for Mackenzie Crook's Small Prophets, with acclaimed six-episode comedy-drama debuting on October 7th.

Article Summary Apple TV has released the official Small Prophets trailer, with Mackenzie Crook’s acclaimed comedy-drama premiering October 7.

Small Prophets stars Mackenzie Crook, Pearce Quigley, Lauren Patel, Michael Palin, Sophie Willan, Jon Pointing, and Paul Kaye.

The BBC has already renewed Small Prophets for season 2, with the award-winning series moving from BBC Two to BBC One.

Apple TV acquired Small Prophets from Sphere Abacus, while UK viewers will have to wait until 2027 for the streaming debut.

It's been a good summer for series creator, writer, and director Mackenzie Crook's (Detectorists) Small Prophets. Along with the news that the acclaimed six-episode comedy-drama would be back for a second series (more on that in a minute), we learned that the show would be heading to Apple TV on October 7th (except in the UK, where it will hit the streamer in 2027). Joining Crook is a cast that includes Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Lauren Patel (Waterloo Road), BAFTA Award winner Sir Michael Palin (Monty Python), BAFTA Award winner Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal), BAFTA Award nominee Jon Pointing (Big Boys), and SAG Award nominee Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones). Now, we have a look at the official trailer, which was released by the streaming service earlier today.

Shortly after the news dropped that the first season would be coming to Apple TV, the BBC announced that the award-winning show would be back for a second series, moving from BBC Two to BBC One. Stemming from Treasure Trove Productions and Channel X North, the six-part second series will be written and directed by Crook, and produced by BAFTA-winning Gill Isles (Car Share, Alma's Not Normal).

The critically acclaimed Small Prophets is a comic tale of the eccentric Michael Sleep (Quigley), who, since his darling Clea disappeared seven years ago, has lived a very ordinary life. He works at a DIY store, visits his dad, Brian (Palin), and hopes that Clea will return. One day, Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure, and more than a little alchemy. With recipe in hand, Michael sets out (albeit with some skepticism) to create homunculi – magical spirits that can predict the future – in the hope they have the answer to his burning question, "Will I ever see Clea again?"

Michael gets help from his young coworker, Kacey (Patel), in an unlikely friendship that blossoms partly (but not wholly) through their mutual dislike of the store manager, Gordon (Crook). Their friendship adds to the frustration and intrigue of his nosy neighbors (Willan, Pointing), who are obsessed with finding out what the hell is going on in the garden shed. Filmed and set in and around Manchester, the series incorporates visually stunning animation elements throughout a story of friendships and hope, the magical and the mundane, and where secrets and lies lurk in a suburban cul-de-sac.

The series is produced by Treasure Trove and Blue House Productions, and is created, written, and directed by Mackenzie Crook. Executive producers are Mackenzie Crook and Lisa Thomas for Treasure Trove Productions, and Christine Gernon and Emma Strain for Blue House Productions. Apple TV acquired Small Prophets from international distributor Sphere Abacus.

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