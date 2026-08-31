Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends: It's Charlie & Pim's Final Job (At Least For Now)

Check out Charlie and Pim in action from the Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special, a final moment (at least for now) with Smiling Friends.

Article Summary Charlie and Pim return in the Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special, a final Smiling Friends sendoff for now.

Adult Swim released a highlight clip showing Smiling Friends duo Charlie and Pim in one last chaotic mission.

Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel say Smiling Friends ended after season 3 because the small team was exhausted.

Smiling Friends season 4 scripts exist, and Cusack and Hadel say the door is still open for a future return.

We have to tip our hat to Adult Swim and give the long-running late-night programming block all the flowers. On Sunday night, the Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special honored Adult Swim's anniversary with an all-star cruise ship disaster – one that included Charlie and Pim from Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends. We're thinking that more than a few folks understood that the special would be the last time we hear Cusack and Hadel voicing their Emmy-nominated characters – at least, for now (more on that in a minute). Earlier today, a highlight video was released spotlighting Charlie and Pim making Mr. Boss proud – even in the face of impending doom.

With Smiling Friends S03E02: "Le Voyage Incroyable De Monsieur Grenouille" going up against FOX's Bob's Burgers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's The Simpsons, Comedy Central's South Park, and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions for Best Animated Program at this year's Emmy Awards, Cusack and Hadel have been making the rounds to discuss the recently wrapped series. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo offered additional insights into why they shelved the series and where they stand on a possible future return:

Cusack & Hadel on Making the Call to End "Smiling Friends" After 3 Seasons: "Every season's been hard to make, and that's just the nature of the show. At the end of season three, both Zach and I talked to each other and were just like, 'Our tank is empty right now.' We just knew it was right to end it there. We slept on it and came back a week or two later and were like, 'We can't go into it when we're feeling like this, so let's just end it,'" Cusack shared.

Hadel added, "The biggest misconception is people thinking that we were creatively burnt out, or we didn't have any ideas. That's the opposite of true. It's hard for people to understand because, when you're watching 'Family Guy' or 'South Park,' it's like, 'But [Smiling Friends] is half the length of those.' We had a much smaller budget and much, much, much smaller crew. Those shows have entire writers rooms. Michael and I are the creators, the directors, the writers, the voice actors – we're there beginning to end, all the way through. We still have a Google doc full of a bunch of ideas, but we wouldn't have been happy doing it. It wouldn't have been bad, but it just would have lost the juice. It would have lost the spark."

Cusack & Hadel Still Think About The Future of "Smiling Friends": "We had scripts ready for season four, even if it was draft-y. In a few years, if Zach and I feel like making the show again, we'll dig them out and see if they're worth making or if we want to start fresh again," Cusack shared. When asked what the percentage chance was of more episodes in the future, Hadel seemed to leave the door open to that possibility much more than when the news first dropped earlier this year. "It's not low. It's not 90 percent. It was a very difficult decision to make, but it was the right one. Michael, what do you think – 25, 30 percent?" Hadel shared. When the interviewer said they were "hoping" for 60%, Hadel added, "Can we say this? Some days, it's 60. Some days, it's 80. Some days, it's 20. It really does change day to day. But it's not zero."

"2 pictures side by side of the start of 'Smiling Friends' 8 years ago and the end with [Zach Hadel] and I at Yum Yum donuts in Burbank, California. We would wander around different places in Burbank talking about the show and coming up with episode ideas, which consisted of a lot of imagining what Mr. Frog would smash and destroy around us," Cusack wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that was also shared by Hadel. "We're so proud of this show and continue to be blown away by the fandom which loves it as much as we do. It was such an insane, amazing journey to make this and we really appreciate everyone who watched it and the incredible crew who worked on it, and of course [Adult Swim] for making it happen. We love you all and thank you for allowing us to make you smile, you made us smile even more!"

As for why they ended the series, Cusack and Hadel shared that when the announcement first went down, they had said all they wanted to say and that now was the time to wrap things up before the series became something less than what they envisioned. While they left the door slightly open to a special or something along those lines in the future, for now, the beloved animated series has wrapped. Here's a look back at what Cusack and Hadel had to share earlier this year:

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