Posted in: Adult Swim, Games, TV | Tagged: Grand Theft Auto VI, smiling friends

Smiling Friends Lived That "Grand Theft Auto VI" Life for 3 Seasons

With Grand Theft Auto VI dropping Thursday, Adult Swim offered a reminder that Smiling Friends lived the GTA 6 lifestyle for three seasons.

Article Summary Adult Swim dropped a Grand Theft Auto VI-style Smiling Friends trailer, showing Charlie, Pim, Allan, Glep, and Mr. Boss in full chaos mode.

With GTA 6 arriving Thursday, Smiling Friends gets a timely spotlight for channeling that ride-or-die energy across all three seasons.

Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel told The Hollywood Reporter they ended Smiling Friends after Season 3 because the workload left their tank empty.

Cusack and Hadel said Smiling Friends Season 4 drafts exist, and the odds of returning someday are not zero, even if nothing is set.

In case you hadn't heard, Thursday, November 19th, is about as close as you can get to a national holiday without it actually being an official one. But across the pop culture landscape – whether you're a gamer or not – millions are readying to celebrate the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Will we get the level of callouts from work that the Super Bowl Sunday produces on Mondays? That remains to be seen, but the release of a video game with billions in pre-sales was important enough for Adult Swim to remind everyone that Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends has been living the GTA 6 lifestyle for three seasons. You don't get much more ride-or-die than Charlie, Pim, Mr. Boss, Allan, and Glep – as you're about to see in the special GTA 6 trailer for Smiling Friends.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter back in August, Cusack and Hadel offered additional insights into why they shelved the series and where they stand on a possible return down the road:

Cusack & Hadel on Making the Call to End "Smiling Friends" After 3 Seasons: "Every season's been hard to make, and that's just the nature of the show. At the end of season three, both Zach and I talked to each other and were just like, 'Our tank is empty right now.' We just knew it was right to end it there. We slept on it and came back a week or two later and were like, 'We can't go into it when we're feeling like this, so let's just end it,'" Cusack shared.

Hadel added, "The biggest misconception is people thinking that we were creatively burnt out, or we didn't have any ideas. That's the opposite of true. It's hard for people to understand because, when you're watching 'Family Guy' or 'South Park,' it's like, 'But [Smiling Friends] is half the length of those.' We had a much smaller budget and much, much, much smaller crew. Those shows have entire writers rooms. Michael and I are the creators, the directors, the writers, the voice actors – we're there beginning to end, all the way through. We still have a Google doc full of a bunch of ideas, but we wouldn't have been happy doing it. It wouldn't have been bad, but it just would have lost the juice. It would have lost the spark."

Cusack & Hadel Still Think About The Future of "Smiling Friends": "We had scripts ready for season four, even if it was draft-y. In a few years, if Zach and I feel like making the show again, we'll dig them out and see if they're worth making or if we want to start fresh again," Cusack shared. When asked what the percentage chance was of more episodes in the future, Hadel seemed to leave the door open to that possibility much more than when the news first dropped earlier this year. "It's not low. It's not 90 percent. It was a very difficult decision to make, but it was the right one. Michael, what do you think – 25, 30 percent?" Hadel shared. When the interviewer said they were "hoping" for 60%, Hadel added, "Can we say this? Some days, it's 60. Some days, it's 80. Some days, it's 20. It really does change day to day. But it's not zero."

"2 pictures side by side of the start of 'Smiling Friends' 8 years ago and the end with [Zach Hadel] and I at Yum Yum donuts in Burbank, California. We would wander around different places in Burbank talking about the show and coming up with episode ideas, which consisted of a lot of imagining what Mr. Frog would smash and destroy around us," Cusack wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that was also shared by Hadel. "We're so proud of this show and continue to be blown away by the fandom which loves it as much as we do. It was such an insane, amazing journey to make this and we really appreciate everyone who watched it and the incredible crew who worked on it, and of course [Adult Swim] for making it happen. We love you all and thank you for allowing us to make you smile, you made us smile even more!"

As for why they ended the series, Cusack and Hadel shared that when the announcement first went down, they had said all they wanted to say and that now was the time to wrap things up before the series became something less than what they envisioned. While they left the door slightly open to a special or something along those lines in the future, for now, the beloved animated series has wrapped. Here's a look back at what Cusack and Hadel had to share earlier this year:

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