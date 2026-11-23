Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: SMOSH

Smosh Finally Brings Back Winter Games: Saving Christmas

Smosh has brought back one of its iconic competition series, as Winter Games makes a return - and it's all about "Saving Christmas."

Article Summary Smosh is bringing back Winter Games with Saving Christmas, a two-week holiday competition running November 30 to December 12.

Smosh Winter Games: Saving Christmas pits New Oxnard against Rancho Ranch in challenges, with team vote-offs adding strategy.

The Smosh event spans Smosh, Smosh Games, Smosh Pit, SmoshCast, and SmoshAlike, plus holiday episodes and Board AF.

Smosh Winter Games: Saving Christmas includes obstacle course events, Eat It or Yeet It, and a guest spot from Amber Glenn.

After years of wishing, hoping, and dreaming of its return, Smosh has finally decided to bring back their Winter Games, as they will be Saving Christmas from… something? Last year, the company brought back Summer Games after a seven-year hiatus, so it was only logical to eventually restore Winter Games after a near-decade-long hiatus. Based on the trailer above, things seem crazy, with a mild Hallmark-like theme of saving the holidays while competing in a number of activities between two teams made up of the cast. Including what looks to be the return of Eat It or Yeet It.

The two-week event will run from November 30th through December 12th across all their channels: Smosh, Smosh Games, Smosh Pit, SmoshCast, and SmoshAlike. What's more, they're selling shirts for the two teams, New Oxnard and Rancho Ranch, paying homage to the fake locations of their previous and current studio. Below are the finer details on what to expect as we look forward to the holiday cheer and jeers to come.

Winter Games Returns To Smosh in Saving Christmas

The competition opens with an obstacle course and includes Smosh's take on a White Elephant party, a trip to Santa's Workshop, and a showdown called Steal Back Christmas, all building to a Talent Show to Save the Holidays. The lineup also features a special appearance by Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Amber Glenn. This year, Smosh borrowed a twist from reality competition shows. Cast members can vote each other off their teams, adding a new layer of strategy to the holiday challenges. Between challenges, fans can catch a new edition of Board AF and holiday-themed episodes of Smosh Mouth, Smosh Reads Reddit Stories, and the URL podcast. The event wraps up December 12th with Smosh Reads Reddit Stories: Holiday Wholesome.

Nov. 30th : Official Winter Games: Saving Christmas kickoff; Smosh Mouth

: Official Winter Games: Saving Christmas kickoff; Smosh Mouth Dec. 2nd : Competition 1

: Competition 1 Dec. 3rd : Competition 2

: Competition 2 Dec. 4th : Competition 3

: Competition 3 Dec. 5th : Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

: Smosh Reads Reddit Stories Dec. 6th : Board AF

: Board AF Dec. 7th : Smosh Mouth

: Smosh Mouth Dec. 8th : Winter Experience vlog, featuring Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn

: Winter Experience vlog, featuring Olympic figure skater Dec. 9th : Competition 4

: Competition 4 Dec. 10th : Competition 5

: Competition 5 Dec. 11th : Competition 6

: Competition 6 Dec. 12th: Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

"We've never done a Summer or Winter Games this big," said Anders Norberg, who helped develop this year's Winter Games format. "We've added some new twists that will keep everyone on their toes. Whether you're naughty, nice, or a little bit of a Grinch, you'll find something to love."

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