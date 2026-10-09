Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: SMOSH

Smosh Welcomes 4 New Faces & Bids Adieu To Another

Smosh has formally announced that four new cast members are joining the ensemble, while a familiar face departed the crew this week.

Article Summary Smosh officially adds Courtney Theophin, Eli Gonzalez, Emily Wirth, and Tatyana Guchi to its cast lineup.

The four new Smosh cast members had appeared as Friends of Smosh, signaling their move into full ensemble roles.

Smosh’s cast now grows to 18, including Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, marking a major expansion for the brand.

Arasha Lalani exits Smosh to pursue independent projects, including the new YouTube confession series Fesspool.

Smosh has officially expanded its cast this week, welcoming four new performers to its ensemble while also bidding farewell to one. The company has officially welcomed Courtney Theophin, Eli Gonzalez, Emily Wirth, and Tatyana Guchi, who have been appearing in videos for the past few months as "Friends of Smosh," pretty much hinting that they were most likely going to be added to the cast, as that's how the last group of cast members was added back in 2022.

Expanding One Of YouTube's Longest-Running Channels

The move now expands the cast to 18, which includes the original co-founders Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla. However, the change comes with one departure, as Arasha Lalani is moving on from the brand to pursue her own independent projects, including the new YouTube series Fesspool, a call-in confession show produced by 7EQUIS. We have more details on the cast and a couple of quotes about the new additions below.

Introducing Smosh: The New Class

Courtney Theophin is a Haitian American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Mixing absurd humor with a groundedness in truth, he has performed on teams for Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) Harold improv and Maude sketch. With a love for being both in front of and behind the camera, he is also a producer at NPR, where he develops creative, visual stories and sketches to tell stories to audiences in interesting ways.

is a Haitian American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Mixing absurd humor with a groundedness in truth, he has performed on teams for Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) Harold improv and Maude sketch. With a love for being both in front of and behind the camera, he is also a producer at NPR, where he develops creative, visual stories and sketches to tell stories to audiences in interesting ways. Eli Gonzalez is a first-generation Latino actor and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, whose work lives across live comedy, television, voiceover, and more. His credits include the upcoming Baywatch reboot, NBC's St. Denis Medical, and Bosch: Legacy. He is also a house member of UCB Harold's team, Cowboy Mama, and a regular performer for F-ck this Month and Menudo Comedy.

is a first-generation Latino actor and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, whose work lives across live comedy, television, voiceover, and more. His credits include the upcoming Baywatch reboot, NBC's St. Denis Medical, and Bosch: Legacy. He is also a house member of UCB Harold's team, Cowboy Mama, and a regular performer for F-ck this Month and Menudo Comedy. Emily Wirth is an actor, writer, filmmaker, and digital comedian who honed her comedy voice in New York, regularly performing stand-up, sketch and improv at Union Hall and the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. She has taped stand-up sets with Cracked Comedy Club and Newcomers at the Bell House (for VEEPS). She currently guest hosts Are You Okay? for NowThis!. As a writer and creator, her original series We Saw a Dragon is currently in development with Funny or Die.

is an actor, writer, filmmaker, and digital comedian who honed her comedy voice in New York, regularly performing stand-up, sketch and improv at Union Hall and the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. She has taped stand-up sets with Cracked Comedy Club and Newcomers at the Bell House (for VEEPS). She currently guest hosts Are You Okay? for NowThis!. As a writer and creator, her original series We Saw a Dragon is currently in development with Funny or Die. Tatyana Guchi is an actor, improviser, musician, digital creator and stand-up comedian. Guchi's work draws from her East Coast and Southern roots and offers a Black, queer, and Asian perspective. She has been named a Laugh Factory Fresh Face, was a finalist for ABFF Because They're Funny Comedy Festival's Breakout Comedian of the Year, and her stand-up can be heard on SiriusXM's Netflix is a Joke Radio. She has filmed stand-up sets with Newcomers: An Emerging Comedy Showcase, and Cracked Comedy Club. She is the Creative Director of improv comedy group Bernie Mac & Cheese.

"Building the Smosh cast is something we approach with a lot of care because the chemistry among our performers is core to everything we create," said Smosh CEO Alessandra Catanese. "Courtney, Eli, Emily, and Tatyana began appearing as 'friends-of' across several series, and their talent, rapport with our ensemble, and the response from our community quickly made it clear that they belonged at Smosh. They will only strengthen our creativity as we continue to push the boundaries of comedy and evolve our programming."

"We're so excited to welcome Courtney, Eli, Emily, and Tatyana to the Smosh cast," said Smosh Co-founders Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla. "Each brings a distinct background, comedic perspective, and energy that opens up new possibilities for what we can create together. We can't wait for our audience to get to know them better."

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