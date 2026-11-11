Posted in: Interview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Courtney Miller, SMOSH, werewolf

Smosh's Courtney Miller Discusses Werewolf IRL & Much More: Interview

We had a chance to chat with Courtney Miller from Smosh about the recent IRL Werewolf gaming event they filmed for the comedy channel.

Article Summary Smosh’s Courtney Miller talks Werewolf IRL, the two-part Smosh Games event inspired by social deduction chaos.

Courtney shares how Smosh built the expanded Werewolf format and credits Spencer Agnew and Anders Nordberg.

Filming Werewolf IRL off-site in a haunted house pushed the Smosh cast to keep secrets while staying funny in costume.

Courtney also discusses Smosh’s four new cast members, the channel’s growth, and hopes for a second Werewolf IRL.

This past weekend, Smosh held a special two-part gaming event on the Smosh Games channel, in which they played an extended version of the classic social deduction title Werewolf. Nine cast members gathered for an on-site filming session to bring the game to life with humor, costumes, and a bit of the gas-leak chaos they've become known for, as they attempted to survive the night and find out who among them was a werewolf. We got a chance to chat with cast member Courtney Miller, who took part in the event as The Miner, as they discussed filming the episodes and the recent additions to the ensemble.

BC: Hey Courtney! How's things been going for you this year?

CM: Busy as ever, and I'm just happy to see our audience so well-fed in terms of fun, new content!

There have been some cool changes at Smosh this year, most recently the addition of four new cast members. What's it been like working with them and being a part of this new era of growth for the channel?

I'm blown away by the talent that enters the Smosh studio. I get to learn so much as a performer from them, and maybe make some new friends! I've really enjoyed welcoming the new cast in and showing them the ropes, as it can feel intimidating or fast-paced. But they're naturals!

How did the concept of doing this expanded version of Werewolf come about, and how did you guys decide on who on the cast would take on the roles?

So many of us at Smosh have been heavily inspired by the imposter-style competition shows on reality TV, and since Werewolf the game has been a huge part of Smosh's regular programming, it just felt right! Spencer Agnew, our director for the channel, has an incredible vision for projects like this, and Anders Nordberg produced the heck out of the gameplay. They created the perfect ecosystem for us to go nuts!

Smosh has done a lot of off-site productions, but few like this one. What was it like going out on location and filming this particular game?

I love when we can venture out of the studio—it makes a project feel way more immersive and special in general. When the cast gets to hang out together somewhere new, it's always a blast. We've also had the amazing privilege of working with external teams like Hoff Studios or Red Fox Productions- they've taken Smosh to a whole new level!

What kind of challenges did it present for you guys to play a social-deduction game and keep everything to yourselves without giving anything away while filming?

We have played games of deception quite a bit at Smosh over the years. But nothing like this! To be in an actual haunted house, in full costume, the stakes felt higher than ever. I'm still kicking myself over the results of the first episode!

What would you say was your favorite element of making this particular two-part series that sets it apart from others you've done before?

I'm so honored that our creative team trusted this cast to take on such a beast of a game. Their confidence in us, and the freedom we were given to take this game—kind of anywhere we wanted to—it's really awesome.

What do you hope fans take from the videos? And would you want to do a second one?

I hope they can tell how much fun we had, and that it's all comedy rooted in friendship, no matter how heated it gets! And best believe that if there's a second one, I'll be there!

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