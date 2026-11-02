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SNL 52, Doctor Who Hopes, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, The Gilded Age, Marshals, Spaced, Animal Control, Doctor Who, SNL, Reacher, Percy Jackson, and more!

Article Summary SNL Season 52 gets a Halloween reset as host Inde Navarrette headlines a key Bleeding Cool TV Daily Dispatch update.

Doctor Who news leads with a tribute to K-9 voice John Leeson and fresh revival hopes from Peter Capaldi.

Tracker tops the preview lineup with Colter and Russell’s reunion, plus new BTS buzz with Justin Hartley.

More TV picks include The Gilded Age, Reacher, Percy Jackson, Animal Control, Marshals, Spaced, and AEW.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, The Gilded Age, Marshals, Spaced, Animal Control, Doctor Who, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Way Home, AEW Fright Night Collision, SNL, Reacher, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 2nd, 2026:

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" Preview: Colter & Russell Reunion

The Gilded Age Returns Tonight: Our S04E01: "Ring the Bells" Preview

Marshals S02E05: "Secret Weapon" Preview: A Bomber Is on The Loose

Spaced Fans Have Blu-ray/AI Concerns; Creators Not Involved: Wright

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 5 Preview: Pretty Big Pig Problems

Doctor Who Actor John Leeson, Voice of K-9, Passes Away at Age 83

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Teaser; Trailer Drops Monday

The Way Home Star David Webster Reflects on Hallmark Series & More

Tracker: Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles Talk S04E05 in New BTS Video

AEW Fright Night Collision Review: The Cut Slices Their Enemies

SNL, Host Inde Navarrette Hit Season 52 Reset Button for Halloween

Reacher Author Lee Child No Longer Writing Jack's Literary Adventures

Doctor Who Revival: 2 Companions, No Beard, No K-9 & More: Capaldi

SNL, Doctor Who & Million Pound Shot Rumors: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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