Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL 52: Fair Warning? Ashley Padilla Has Host Dakota Johnson's Back

Saturday Night Live star Ashley Padilla joins SNL host Dakota Johnson (Verity) for a pretty funny rundown of promos for this weekend's show.

Article Summary SNL 52 kicks off with Dakota Johnson and Ashley Padilla teaming for a promo packed with oddball, fast-paced laughs.

Ashley Padilla goes all-in selling Johnson’s Verity and shares why her mom warned her against watching SNL.

The SNL sketch spirals into audition chaos as Padilla gets hilariously tangled up over family ties and casting logic.

Dakota Johnson lands the final beat, making it very clear to Padilla why the two are definitely not the same.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend, with host Dakota Johnson (Verity) and musical guest Turnstile, we're kicking off the week with SNL star Ashley Padilla joining Johnson for the midweek sketch… we think? It's weird because it's filmed like a midweek sketch, but it's set up like a Thursday on-stage promo. In the clip above, Padilla goes hardcore to help Johnson promote her film and explains why her mom warned her from watching SNL. Following that, Padilla gets lost in a land of auditioning confusion and doesn't seem to understand how family relations work. Finally, Johnson makes disturbingly clear to Padilla why they're not the same…

NBC's Saturday Night Live: A Look at SNL 52

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

SNL Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

SNL Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

SNL Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

SNL Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

SNL Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

SNL Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

SNL Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

SNL Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

SNL Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

SNL Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 115+ wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). The long-running series has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

NBC's Saturday Night Live, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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