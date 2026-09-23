Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 52: Host Jalen Brunson, New Cast Members Check In From Read-Thru

Host Jalen Brunson, new cast members Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter, and the SNL team checked in from the first read-thru for Season 52.

Earlier today, we got a chance to check out New York Knicks champ & NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson in his midweek sketch, three days before he hosts the Season 52 premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Now, we're getting a chance to check in on how things are going for Brunson, new featured players Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter, and the rest of the SNL team during Wednesday's read-thru.

During the first midweek sketch of the season, Brunson showed Ben Marshall (who had an odd tattoo request) his ceremonial key to NYC, which he received after the Knicks' big win. But for Brunson, there's only one door he needs that key to open. But getting into Studio 8H may not be as easy as it seems – or maybe it is?

Here's a rundown of the first four shows: Sept. 26th: Jalen Brunson & KATSEYE; Oct. 3rd: Dakota Johnson & Turnstile; Oct. 10th: Shane Gillis & Rosalía; Oct. 31st: Inde Navarrette & Gracie Abrams. Brunson will host for the first time for the 52nd season premiere. KATSEYE will make their debut as musical guests. Johnson will return as host for the third time, while Turnstile will perform as musical guests for the first time. Gillis will make his third show, with Rosalía taking the stage for the second time as musical guest. Following a two-week break, SNL will return on Oct. 31st with Navarrette making her hosting debut. Abrams will make her second appearance as musical guest.

Over the summer, SNL released its Season 51 "Top 5" lists: most-watched cold opens, most-watched monologues, most-watched live sketches, most-watched pretaped sketches, and most-watched "Weekend Update" features. The lists were compiled by looking at how each sketch performed across the show's digital platforms. Here's a look at the "Top 5" compilation videos that were released, along with an extended list offering a look at the 10 top sketches/segments for each category:

Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Opens:

10. NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

9. Jeffrey Epstein Ghost Cold Open

8. Trump Making Calls Cold Open

7. Trump Iran War Address Cold Open

6. Pete Hegseth Cold Open

5. Cabinet Meeting Cold Open

4. Epstein White House Briefing Cold Open

3. Hegseth and Patel Iran Press Briefing Cold Open

2. Pentagon Press Conference Cold Open

1. Domingo Cold Open

Top 10 Most-Watched Monologues:

10. Will Ferrell Monologue

Monologue 9. Nikki Glaser Monologue

Monologue 8. Matt Damon Monologue

Monologue 7. Harry Styles Monologue

Monologue 6. Connor Storrie Monologue

Monologue 5. Jack Black Monologue

Monologue 4. Bad Bunny Monologue

Monologue 3. Sabrina Carpenter Monologue

Monologue 2. Finn Wolfhard Monologue

Monologue 1. Olivia Rodrigo Monologue

Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches:

10. Shop TV: Lava Cake

9. Mom Confession

8. Elf on the Shelf Support Group

7. Sebastian Maniscalco: Bachelor Party

6. KPop Demon Hunters

5. My Ex

4. Sebastian Maniscalco: New Lawyer

3. Passing Notes

2. Dancing 101

1. El Chavo Del Ocho

Top 10 Most-Watched Pretaped Sketches:

10. Random Duet Christmas Spectacular

9. CPAP Commercial

8. Plans

7. The Gentlemen's Code

6. MAHAspital

5. White House Makeover

4. Missing Wives Docuseries

3. Stranger Things Promo

2. Home Alone

1. Heated Wizardry

Top 10 Most-Watched Weekend Update Features:

10. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Met Gala

9. Alix Earle and Alex Cooper on Their Brewing Feud

8. Michael Che's Nephew Threatens Santa

7. Jack Harlow on His New Album

6. Professor Snape Addresses New Spin on Harry Potter Role

5. Red Heart and Aerial Tramway Emojis on Apple's New Emojis Release

4. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Oscars

3. Two Kids from the Back of the Bus

2. Punch the Monkey and His Mom

1. Tamara on Her Resolutions on Buttons

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