Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Shane Gillis, snl

SNL 52 Pregame: Can Shane Gillis Be Season 52's Ironic Savior?

If Shane Gillis can nail it tonight and send SNL Season 52 into its Halloween break on a high note, it would be a huge (and ironic) comeback.

Article Summary SNL Season 52 needs a rebound after Dakota Johnson’s rough episode, making Shane Gillis a crucial host before hiatus.

Rosalía looks like a safe bet to deliver, but SNL’s biggest question is which Shane Gillis shows up on Saturday.

If Gillis brings the sharp energy of Tires, stand-up, and promos, SNL could head into Halloween break with momentum.

His past SNL hosting turns were panned, so tonight sets up an ironic comeback chance and a major test for Season 52.

I'm feeling a wee bit concerned about NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52. After a solid, safe start with Jalen Brunson, SNL kinda shit the bed last week with Dakota Johnson on a number of levels. That means it's up to Shane Gillis and musical guest Rosalía to send the show into its two-week break on a strong note. Let me be clear. I have no doubt that Rosalía is going to fucking kill it tonight. My concerns are all focused on Gillis, because I don't know which version of him we're going to get tonight. If we get the version of Gillis that we're seeing in his Netflix series Tires, his stand-up, and online appearances, tonight could be a righteously funny way to head into the Halloween break. But if we get the Gillis that we got during his previous SNL hosting gigs, tonight could be brutal. In as nice of terms as possible, Gillis suuuuuuuuuucks as an SNL host.

I've included links and overviews to my previous reviews – and they're not good. For someone who was this close to being an SNL cast member (he would've entered with the same class as Bowen Yang), and who was killing it with his stand-up, both shows were painfully brutal – especially the monologues, where I expected him to shine. And yet, I've really liked what I've seen from Gillis outside of SNL, and even his promos this week vibed different (translation: better). If the SNL cast and writers hold up their end of the bargain, Gillis could end up one of SNL's biggest comeback stories. And who doesn't love a good comeback story?

SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen: 6.0

"So before we slap this week's Shane Gillis-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live onto the autopsy table, let's start off with a few positives – cool? It wasn't the worst episode this season – that crown still rests comfortably on the head of Jacob Elordi. By the time the credits rolled, next week's host Sydney Sweeney was left with the satisfaction of knowing that Gillis left her with a very low bar to clear – like, it's on the ground, and she would just need to step over it. Musical guest 21 Savage laid down two impressive performances – we weren't sure what to expect, but we were impressed with what he had to offer. Other than that? It's rare when you can see the exact moment when you know a show is going to royally suck – but Gillis gave us just that during his opening monologue when he referenced the lights in Studio 8H being bright and how the audience wasn't responding to his jokes. Heading into the first sketch, Gillis was already "walking wounded" – and it didn't get much better after that."

SNL: Shane Gillis Did Little to Justify Lorne Michaels' Faith in Him: 5.5

"Just so no one can accuse me of being a "Debbie Downer," let me kick things off on a positive note. We've got Lady Gaga hosting and singing next week! As for this weekend's Season 50 return of NBC's Saturday Night Live with host Shane Gillis and musical guest Tate McRae? Yeah – it wasn't good. At this point, I'm not sure I want to hear any more from EP Lorne Michaels about what a great talent Gillis is and how he would've been a great addition to the SNL cast because Gillis hasn't offered us anything that would have us seeing what Michaels sees. This wasn't just a bad outing for Gillis – it was a step backward from his first hosting gig."

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