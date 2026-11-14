Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: john mulaney, Phoebe Bridgers, snl

SNL 52 Pregame: Mulaney Monologues, Bridgers Flashback & 5 Thoughts

Along with some thoughts on tonight's show, we take a look back at host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers' SNL pasts.

Article Summary SNL 52 pregame spotlights John Mulaney’s seventh hosting gig and why he remains one of Saturday Night Live’s safest bets.

A look back at Mulaney’s past SNL monologues shows his evolution as a host as he edges closer to the Ten-Timers Club.

Phoebe Bridgers’ SNL history gets a revisit, with her 2021 performances of “Kyoto” and “I Know the End” back in focus.

Five SNL thoughts cover Season 52 momentum, ratings intrigue, another Mulaney musical, and the wild-card cold open.

Welcome back to our SNL Pregame Preview, as we hope to set the right mood before host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers take to the Studio 8H stage. In case you missed them earlier today, we've included some thoughts on tonight's show, the season overall, and much more. But before we get to that, we have a look back at our host and musical guest's SNL past.

For a very cool look at how Mulaney has evolved as a comedian, we have a sampling of his monologues from his previous six hosting gigs (April 14th, 2018; March 2nd, 2019; February 29th, 2020; October 31st, 2020; February 26th, 2022; November 2nd, 2024), as Mulaney inches really close to a "Ten-Timers Jacket." In addition, we've included a look at Bridgers' performances of "I Know the End" and "Kyoto" from her February 6th, 2021 appearance:

SNL Thoughts: Mulaney, Musicals, Momentum, Gillis, Cold Open & More

Saturday Night Live Season 52: The Redemption? After a solid ceremonial season opener with Jalen Brunson, SNL left steaming piles of Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis in its wake – leaving me more than a bit worried about the season's direction heading into the October break. Thankfully, SNL came back strong with first-time host Inde Navarrette, and then elevated its game (and ratings) with first-time host Druski. Tonight, SNL host Mulaney steps into the spotlight for the seventh time, and he's exactly the quality host we would want to see in the position of making it three-for-three, capping a season redemption run.

Druski vs. John Mulaney for the SNL Ratings Title? Last week's show, with host Druski and musical guest The Strokes, drew 5.6 million Live+Same Day viewers across NBC and Peacock, up from the then-season high 5.2 million mark set the previous week by Inde Navarrette (with musical guest Gracie Abrams). That's the largest audience since the November 2nd, 2024, SNL episode, hosted by Mulaney with musical guest Chappell Roan (delivering 6.8 million Live+Same Day viewers). Will Mulaney be up to the challenge of taking the season's ratings title?

John Mulaney: The Musical? He keeps creating them, and SNL viewers keep loving them. Of course, we're talking about Mulaney's run of amazingly twisted and righteously creative musical sketches that bring together the entire SNL cast. While refreshingly original, they also echo back to the early days of the long-running late-night sketch comedy series – and usually end up being the highlight of the night. While there are never any guarantees, I think it's a safe bet that Mulaney adds another SNL musical to his resume.

Shane Gillis Responds: On The Joe Rogan Experience, Gillis responded to the backlash he received after accusing women of "dressing like whores" when they go to the gym – explaining why SNL didn't cut the joke. "Not to defend SNL, they don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down," he shared, adding, "They could, but you don't write your set and give it to them. Unless you're not a comedian. I'm sure non-comics, they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologue for them." Gillis noted, "The funniest part was, they were like, 'What's going on with the monologue?' And I was like, 'It's not great, but I don't say anything bad.' The whole time, I was like, 'Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy. I'm calling myself fat for fucking 10 minutes. That's it.'"

SNL Cold Open: How Do You Choose? The good thing is that there is so much fucked up stuff going on in the news that there are a ton of opportunities for SNL stars to get some serious cold open time (as we've seen over the past few shows). The bad thing – at least, for folks like us who report on SNL? It's damn near impossible trying to predict what could be getting the spotlight. Four headlines hit on Monday that would be perfect, only to be forgotten by Wednesday after another dozen or so headlines drop. For example, as I'm writing this, the U.S. is slowly coming back from a national grounding of all flights – possibly due to the Trump Administration rolling out a new AI system.

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