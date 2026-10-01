Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL 52 Promos: Marshall Can't Mosh, Johnson Fears "Fear" Flashback

Check out SNL star Ben Marshall joining host Dakota Johnson and musical guest Turnstile for this week's REAL on-stage promos.

Article Summary SNL Season 52 rolls out Dakota Johnson and Turnstile’s on-stage promos, with Ben Marshall joining the fun.

Dakota Johnson and Ben Marshall get rattled by Turnstile’s intense energy as the SNL promos lean into the band’s vibe.

Ben Marshall turns one SNL promo into a fake TikTok moment before revealing why his doctor banned him from moshing.

The SNL spots also nod to the infamous Fear appearance, as Johnson seeks assurance Turnstile won’t repeat that chaos.

With host Dakota Johnson (Verity) and musical guest Turnstile set for this weekend's second show of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52, the promo week kicked off with Johnson and SNL star Ashley Padilla teaming up for a midweek sketch that was actually just a nicely filmed version of Thursday's on-stage promos. That brings us to Thursday, with SNL star Ben Marshall joining Johnson and Turnstile for the real on-stage promos.

First up, Johnson and Marshall get a little freaked out by the band's response – specifically, how they respond. Following that, Marshall turns a promo into his own TikTok sensation. Then Johnson and Marshall want reassurance from the band that there won't be any "Fear" antics (see background below). Finally, Marshall explains why his doctor won't let him mosh and what it has to do with an IKEA lamp.

Here's a look at Johnson and the SNL team from Wednesday night's read-thru, along with a rundown of who's who this season and more:

NBC's Saturday Night Live: A Look at SNL 52

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

SNL Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

SNL Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

SNL Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

SNL Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

SNL Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

SNL Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

SNL Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

SNL Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

SNL Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

SNL Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

Standing as the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 115+ wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series), the long-running series has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

NBC's Saturday Night Live, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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