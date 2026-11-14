Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 52 Returns on December 5th with Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver

Saturday Night Live returns on December 5th with host Amanda Seyfried (You Can See Everything) and musical guest rapper/singer Don Toliver.

Article Summary SNL Season 52 returns December 5 with Amanda Seyfried as host and Don Toliver as musical guest on NBC.

John Mulaney’s latest SNL appearance closes a three-show streak as the season looks to build on recent momentum.

Recent SNL ratings surged with Inde Navarrette and Druski, setting up Mulaney to challenge for the season high.

From Mulaney’s signature musical sketches to cold open chaos, SNL has plenty of angles heading into December.

With host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers on stage in Studio 8H tonight for the third of three new shows in a row, we were wondering when NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52 would resume. Could we be looking at another two-week break, followed by three new year-ending shows? It was announced that SNL will return on December 5th with host Amanda Seyfried (You Can See Everything) and musical guest rapper/singer Don Toliver.

SNL Thoughts: Mulaney, Musicals, Momentum, Gillis, Cold Open & More

Saturday Night Live Season 52: The Redemption? After a solid ceremonial season opener with Jalen Brunson, SNL left steaming piles of Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis in its wake – leaving me more than a bit worried about the season's direction heading into the October break. Thankfully, SNL came back strong with first-time host Inde Navarrette, and then elevated its game (and ratings) with first-time host Druski. Tonight, SNL host Mulaney steps into the spotlight for the seventh time, and he's exactly the quality host we would want to see in the position of making it three-for-three, capping a season redemption run.

Druski vs. John Mulaney for the SNL Ratings Title? Last week's show, with host Druski and musical guest The Strokes, drew 5.6 million Live+Same Day viewers across NBC and Peacock, up from the then-season high 5.2 million mark set the previous week by Inde Navarrette (with musical guest Gracie Abrams). That's the largest audience since the November 2nd, 2024, SNL episode, hosted by Mulaney with musical guest Chappell Roan (delivering 6.8 million Live+Same Day viewers). Will Mulaney be up to the challenge of taking the season's ratings title?

John Mulaney: The Musical? He keeps creating them, and SNL viewers keep loving them. Of course, we're talking about Mulaney's run of amazingly twisted and righteously creative musical sketches that bring together the entire SNL cast. While refreshingly original, they also echo back to the early days of the long-running late-night sketch comedy series – and usually end up being the highlight of the night. While there are never any guarantees, I think it's a safe bet that Mulaney adds another SNL musical to his resume.

Shane Gillis Responds: On The Joe Rogan Experience, Gillis responded to the backlash he received after accusing women of "dressing like whores" when they go to the gym – explaining why SNL didn't cut the joke. "Not to defend SNL, they don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down," he shared, adding, "They could, but you don't write your set and give it to them. Unless you're not a comedian. I'm sure non-comics, they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologue for them." Gillis noted, "The funniest part was, they were like, 'What's going on with the monologue?' And I was like, 'It's not great, but I don't say anything bad.' The whole time, I was like, 'Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy. I'm calling myself fat for fucking 10 minutes. That's it.'"

SNL Cold Open: How Do You Choose? The good thing is that there is so much fucked up stuff going on in the news that there are a ton of opportunities for SNL stars to get some serious cold open time (as we've seen over the past few shows). The bad thing – at least, for folks like us who report on SNL? It's damn near impossible trying to predict what could be getting the spotlight. Four headlines hit on Monday that would be perfect, only to be forgotten by Wednesday after another dozen or so headlines drop. For example, as I'm writing this, the U.S. is slowly coming back from a national grounding of all flights – possibly due to the Trump Administration rolling out a new AI system.

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