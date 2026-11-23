Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL 52: Seyfried/Toliver; De Niro/Slayyyter; Chalamet/Charli xcx Set

SNL Season 52 wraps up 2026 with Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver, Robert De Niro & Slayyyter, and Timothée Chalamet and Charli xcx.

Though NBC's Saturday Night Live won't be back on the air until after Thanksgiving, the long-running sketch comedy and music series isn't wasting any time letting us know who the hosts and musical guests will be for the final three shows of 2026. Before heading into the midseason break, we're looking at:

December 5th: Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver

December 12th: Robert De Niro & Slayyyter

December 19th: Timothée Chalamet and Charli xcx

Will Seyfried, De Niro, and Chalamet continue the show's winning ways after a strong run from Inde Navarrette, Druski, and John Mulaney? Or will we roll back to the not-so-great days of Season 52 – with Jalen Brunson, Dakota Johnson, and Shane Gillis? Stay tuned…

SNL Cut for Time: The Pope/Bob Dylan, Svetlana/Kurt, Midterms History

NBC's Saturday Night Live headed into its Thanksgiving break having turned the Season 52 ship around in a very big way, erasing those first three shows with three winning efforts that were capped off this past weekend with SNL host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. But before packing up the place until December 5th (with host Amanda Seyfried on deck), SNL released three Cut for Time sketches that are definitely worth checking out. In the first of two "Weekend Update" segments, Svetlana and Kurt (Sarah Sherman and Ben Marshall) explain how telling each other everything helps their relationship – or maybe not. In the second segment, Mississippi's first black senator Hiram Revels (Kam Patterson) discusses the 2026 midterm election and Scott Colom's historic Senate win in Mississippi – and gets a little clarification on how things are different these days from "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che. Finally, "Bob Dylan & The Pope" imagines what went down during the recent one-on-one meeting between Pope Leo XIV (Mulaney) and Bob Dylan (James Austin Johnson).

Here's a look at the three Cut for Time sketches that were released, followed by a look back at this weekend's SNL Cold Open:

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