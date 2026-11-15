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SNL, AEW Full Gear, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Full Gear, SNL, Baywatch, Darkwing Duck, Sex Criminals, Yellowjackets, The Rockford Files, and more!

Article Summary SNL leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with Amanda Seyfried and Don Toliver set for the December 5 return of Season 52.

Dig into SNL coverage, from the cold open roasting billionaire tech bros to pregame thoughts on Mulaney and more.

Beyond SNL, the roundup hits AEW Full Gear results, WWE SmackDown, Baywatch, Darkwing Duck, and Yellowjackets.

Also on deck: Harry Potter, Sex Criminals, The Rockford Files, Kids' Choice Awards, and Friday the 13th fandom.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Full Gear, SNL, Get Jiro, Harry Potter, Baywatch, WWE SmackDown, Darkwing Duck, Kids' Choice Awards, Sex Criminals, Yellowjackets, The Rockford Files, The Lowdown, Two and a Half Men, Friday the 13th, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 15th, 2026:

Dragunov Wins, Moné Retains at AEW Full Gear

SNL 52 Returns on December 5th with Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver

SNL Cold Open Schools Billionaire Tech Bros; Bowen Yang Returns

Get Jiro S01E08: "Your Guests Have Arrived" Preview: Bite Your Tongue

New Level, Wrathlander Win Titles Back-to-Back at AEW Full Gear

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: HBO Releases Sneak Peek Clip

Creed Brothers Debut as Kasper Brothers At AEW Full Gear

SNL 52 Pregame: Mulaney Monologues, Bridgers Flashback & 5 Thoughts

AEW Full Gear: Four Tailgate Brawl Results Ruin Wrestling Forever

Baywatch BTS Look Introduces FOX's Next Generation of Lifeguards

WWE SmackDown Review: Cena Opens the Door as Gunther Steals the Win

Darkwing Duck: Scrooge McDuck Cast & More: Seth Rogen Offers Update

Svengoolie & Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein TONIGHT on MeTV!

2026 Kids' Choice Awards Viewing Guide: When Does The Sliming Start?

Sex Criminals In-Universe Bookstore Categories Speak to Us Big-Time

AEW Full Gear Preview: Ospreay v. Fletcher, Moné v. Shafir & More

Yellowjackets: Was The Missing Bonus Episode Mystery Finally Solved?

The Rockford Files Gets Extended Promo, Very Cool Viral Marketing

The Lowdown Makeup Dept Head on Harjo, Jones, Gilpin, McRae & More

Two and a Half Men Set to Make AVOD Debut After New Pluto TV Deal

Jason Voorhees Gets Animated in New "Friday the 13th" Fan Film

SNL 5 Thoughts: Mulaney, Musicals, Momentum, Gillis, Cold Open & More

Magic: The Gathering, Absolute Batman & Rockford: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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