Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Druski, snl

SNL Behind the Sketch: Druski Channels His Inner Elizabeth Holmes

Here's how NBC's Saturday Night Live sketch "Dru Can See Everything," starring Druski, Jane Wickline, and Ben Marshall, became a reality.

Article Summary NBC’s SNL is using Thanksgiving break to drop a behind-the-sketch look at “Dru Can See Everything” with Druski.

Druski’s Elizabeth Holmes turn powers the SNL sketch, with Jane Wickline and Ben Marshall adding sharp support.

“Dru Can See Everything” lands as a funny alt-reality riff on Nathan Fielder’s Holmes-focused You Can See Everything.

SNL also released three Cut for Time sketches: Bob Dylan & The Pope, Svetlana/Kurt, and Midterms History.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live off on its Thanksgiving break until December 5th, it appears we're going to get some behind-the-scenes looks at how several of this season's sketches went from concept to reality. As much as we enjoyed Druski's first hosting gig, "Dru Can See Everything" was our personal highlight. Full disclosure? I've seen and read enough about Elizabeth Holmes, what she did, and why she got convicted to not want to waste my time with Nathan Fielder looking to crown himself the smartest boy in the room by giving a spotlight to Holmes so she can spin being the victim instead of the "big bad" in her own story. Also, I'm not quite sure the filmmaker didn't end up getting played by the time he was done being embedded with her.

That's why it was so easy for me to connect with a Druski-led alt-reality version of You Can See Everything because he expressed all of the bullshit about Fielder's pet project that I've been feeling. Druski becoming Holmes was something that I vibed was coming, and yet I wasn't ready for how well it worked. Also, all the flowers to Jane Wickline's disturbingly spot-on take on Holmes, while Ben Marshall's Billy Evans was all the right levels of creepy. Here's a look at how "Dru Can See Everything" came together, followed by the original sketch. After that, check out three Cut for Time sketches from the midseason finale that were released earlier this week:

SNL Cut for Time: The Pope/Bob Dylan, Svetlana/Kurt, Midterms History

NBC's Saturday Night Live headed into its Thanksgiving break having turned the Season 52 ship around in a very big way, erasing those first three shows with three winning efforts that were capped off this past weekend with SNL host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. But before packing up the place until December 5th (with host Amanda Seyfried on deck), SNL released three Cut for Time sketches that are definitely worth checking out. In the first of two "Weekend Update" segments, Svetlana and Kurt (Sarah Sherman and Ben Marshall) explain how telling each other everything helps their relationship – or maybe not. In the second segment, Mississippi's first black senator Hiram Revels (Kam Patterson) discusses the 2026 midterm election and Scott Colom's historic Senate win in Mississippi – and gets a little clarification on how things are different these days from "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che. Finally, "Bob Dylan & The Pope" imagines what went down during the recent one-on-one meeting between Pope Leo XIV (Mulaney) and Bob Dylan (James Austin Johnson).

Here's a look at the three Cut for Time sketches that were released, followed by a look back at this weekend's SNL Cold Open:

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