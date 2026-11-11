Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: john mulaney, snl

SNL Cast, Host John Mulaney Check In During Wednesday Night Read-Thru

Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney and the SNL cast checked in on social media during Wednesday night's read-thru - here's a look!

Article Summary SNL host John Mulaney and the cast check in from Wednesday night’s read-thru as preparations ramp up for the new show.

After SNL promos with John Mulaney and Ashley Padilla, the midweek update offers a quick look at the week’s progress.

The post also highlights SNL’s latest cold open, with James Austin Johnson’s Trump reacting to major Democratic wins.

James Talarico makes a surprise SNL cold open appearance, joining Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, and Kenan Thompson.

After getting a chance to check out NBC's Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney and SNL star Ashley Padilla during the midweek used-to-be-sketches-but-are-now-just-promos, and learning just how big the ratings were for Drewski's show last week, it's time to check in to see how planning for this weekend's show is going. Here's a look at Mulaney and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru:

SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight for the second of three new shows in this run. On tap, we've got actor and comedian Druski hosting, with The Strokes becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight (more on that below), there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from. With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from James Austin Johnson. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

We're kicking things off at the U.S. Capitol with Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) and Hakeem Jeffries (Kenan Thompson) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea (even though the audience loved the idea). That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins (before dismissing Jeremy Culhane's JD Vance). And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a "lame duck" president, going off on a rant about The New Girl. But just when Trump began lamenting everyone leaving him, Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait! U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico hit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famous opening line.

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