Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast & Host Shane Gillis Check In From Wednesday's Read-Thru

NBC's Saturday Night Live host Shane Gillis (Tires) and the SNL cast checked in from Wednesday evening's read-thru for this weekend's show.

Article Summary SNL host Shane Gillis and the cast check in from Wednesday’s read-thru ahead of this weekend’s new NBC episode.

Midweek SNL promos feature Gillis and Veronika Slowikowska trading awkward jokes, pitches, and pickle cravings.

Slowikowska tries to sing her way into the SNL promo while angling for a spot on Gillis’ Netflix comedy Tires.

Rosalía joins Saturday Night Live as musical guest, setting the stage for a buzzy new SNL episode this weekend.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend with host Shane Gillis and musical guest Rosalía, we were treated to a midweek promo earlier today with Gillis and SNL star Veronika Slowikowska checking in with some filmed promos (we're guessing the midweek sketches are a thing of the past now?). From Slowikowska looking to bring a little song to the promos, awkwardly pitching to be on Gillis' Netflix sitcom Tires, and really needing pickles, to Gillis defending being kind of famous and getting slightly mocked, you can check out what the two had to offer above.

NBC's Saturday Night Live: A Look at SNL 52

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

Standing as the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 115+ wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series), the long-running series has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

NBC's Saturday Night Live, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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