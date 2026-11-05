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SNL, Chucky/Nicki Minaj & Creature Commandos: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Creature Commandos, Scrubs, AEW Blood and Guts, James Gunn & DCU, Chucky/Nicki Minaj, and more!

Article Summary SNL leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with Druski read-thru buzz and promo highlights ahead of this weekend's show.

Creature Commandos Season 2 gets a wild tease, while James Gunn offers a promising update on the evolving DCU timeline.

Chucky creator Don Mancini schools Nicki Minaj, with more TV picks including Scrubs, Abbott Elementary, and Yellowjackets.

Today's lineup also spotlights AEW Blood and Guts, RoboCop, Constantine, and more must-read television coverage.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Constantine, SNL, Creature Commandos, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, AEW Blood and Guts, Dragon Ball Z & Texas AG Nathan Johnson, RoboCop, Yellowjackets, James Gunn & DCU, Chucky/Nicki Minaj, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 5th, 2026:

Constantine: New Film In Development With Francis Galluppi Writing

Taya Valkyrie Leaves AEW, Forgets to Trash Company on Way Out

SNL Host Druski & Cast Check In During Wednesday Night's Read-Thru

Creature Commandos S02 Has "Some Really Crazy" Character Arcs: Harbour

Abbott Elementary S06E05 Preview: Janine Gets Some "Courtney" Time

Scrubs S02E07: "My Story" Preview: J.D. & Elliot Reconnect & More

Abbott Elementary Now "Talarico Elementary" (At Least For Tonight)

AEW Blood and Guts Preview: Two Cage Wars in Jacksonville

Apple TV Previews Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy Holiday Special

From Dragon Ball Z to Texas Attorney General: Meet Nathan Johnson

RoboCop: Dan Stevens Is Huge Fan of OG Film's Extreme Violence, Satire

The Last Ever SNL?!? Druski Has Some Weekend Plans Ahead (Promos)

Yellowjackets Season 4: Final Season Official Trailer Set For Thursday

James Gunn Finds a "Pretty Good" DCU Timeline He Can Work With

McFadden, Goldberg Remember Sir Patrick Stewart; Top Picard Moments

Schooling Nicki Minaj on Chucky Is "Child's Play" for Don Mancini

The Rings of Power S03: Muhafidin Teases Theo's Journey, Standing Out

Blue Eye Samurai, "Blue Tsunami" Hits U.S. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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