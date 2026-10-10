Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL Cold Open: Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr. Welcome USS Abraham Lincoln Home

In tonight's SNL Cold Open Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth and James Austin Johnson's RFK Jr. welcome the USS Abraham Lincoln back to the U.S.

Article Summary SNL’s cold open sends up the USS Abraham Lincoln homecoming with Jeremy Culhane and Colin Jost’s Pete Hegseth.

Jost’s Hegseth riffs on Trump, Iran, San Diego, and a barrage of dark jokes in a packed Saturday Night Live opener.

James Austin Johnson’s RFK Jr. crashes the SNL sketch with flu-season absurdity, measles jokes, and a brain worm reset.

The Saturday Night Live cold open ends with a Linkin Park quote and a blunt innuendo that caps a chaotic sketch.

With Shane Gillis and musical guest Rosalía on tap tonight to help send NBC's Saturday Night Live into its two-week Halloween break, what did SNL choose to shine its cold open spotlight on tonight? We've got Jeremy Culhane welcoming home the USS Abraham Lincoln from "Operation Epic Fury" – leading to (you guessed it) Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth. We've got jokes about Trump wanting Iran to bomb San Diego – where the ship docked – and a knife-twist about the number of soldiers aboard the ship who attempted suicide. Going over a list of things they might've missed, Hegseth celebrates livestreaming the execution of a convicted terrorist in a wheelchair, and the new Department of War logo that is an American eagle (with a Nazi vibe).

From there, James Austin Johnson's Robert F. Kennedy takes the podium to announce that the flu season now has many more illnesses (including measles) added to its lineup – before his "brain worm" resets him in a great moment of physical comedic action on Johnson's part. From there, Hegseth wraps up his speech by quoting Linkin Park's "In the End" and dropping a ten-ton innuendo that he's not into giving women oral sex (yeah, there was a lot going on in a relatively brief cold open).

Defense Secretary Hegseth addresses crew of USS Lincoln before their deployment ends https://t.co/KnC3fMeUup — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2026

NBC's Saturday Night Live: A Look at SNL 52

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

Standing as the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 115+ wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series), the long-running series has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

NBC's Saturday Night Live, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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