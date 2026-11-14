Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL Cold Open Schools Billionaire Tech Bros; Bowen Yang Returns

SNL Cold Open schooled Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg on women and spying - and Bowen Yang returned!

Article Summary SNL cold open puts John Mulaney at CIA HQ, roasting Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The sketch schools tech billionaires on women, spies, and why money and secrets drive their awkward appeal.

Bowen Yang returns in the SNL cold open as Jensen Huang, capping the sketch with a surprise cameo.

The episode also builds hype for Mulaney’s seventh hosting turn, a possible SNL musical, and a ratings boost.

After Inde Navarrette and Druski helped pull NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52 back from the brink over the past two weeks, seven-time host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers are on tap tonight to make it three-for-three (fingers crossed). Of course, the show can't get started without the SNL Cold Open – and, as we mentioned in our "5 Thoughts" piece from earlier today (you can check it out below), there are a ton of topics in just the past 24 hours that the SNL writers could pull from. Will we be getting more of James Austin Johnson's Trump? Most likely, given that he dodged an impeachment vote this week, we could see Colin Jost's dudebro, Pete Hegseth, appearing.

To kick things off, we've got Mulaney in the cold open at CIA headquarters, getting ready to school Peter Thiel (Ben Marshall), Sam Altman (Johnson), Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline), Elon Musk (Jeremy Culhane), and Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes) on how to know when a woman is interested in them – and when they're actually a spy (a knife twist on the current situation involving Nvidia co-founder and ex-CEO Jensen Huang). It was a brutal "tough love" sketch built on the idea that no matter how rich they get, they're still not the kind of guys who would get women (or men) attracted to them unless it was for money and/or secrets. Mulaney's use of Venn diagrams is of social note – especially the one aimed at Zuckerberg and how many women actually want to sleep with him because he founded the Metaverse. And we ended the sketch with none other than SNL alum Bowen Yang returning to play Huang (a good sign that a musical sketch is on the way).

the nation's most prominent tech billionaires gather over an issue of national security https://t.co/IRnpToBRGo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 15, 2026

SNL Thoughts: Mulaney, Musicals, Momentum, Gillis, Cold Open & More

Saturday Night Live Season 52: The Redemption? After a solid ceremonial season opener with Jalen Brunson, SNL left steaming piles of Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis in its wake – leaving me more than a bit worried about the season's direction heading into the October break. Thankfully, SNL came back strong with first-time host Inde Navarrette, and then elevated its game (and ratings) with first-time host Druski. Tonight, SNL host Mulaney steps into the spotlight for the seventh time, and he's exactly the quality host we would want to see in the position of making it three-for-three, capping a season redemption run.

Druski vs. John Mulaney for the SNL Ratings Title? Last week's show, with host Druski and musical guest The Strokes, drew 5.6 million Live+Same Day viewers across NBC and Peacock, up from the then-season high 5.2 million mark set the previous week by Inde Navarrette (with musical guest Gracie Abrams). That's the largest audience since the November 2nd, 2024, SNL episode, hosted by Mulaney with musical guest Chappell Roan (delivering 6.8 million Live+Same Day viewers). Will Mulaney be up to the challenge of taking the season's ratings title?

John Mulaney: The Musical? He keeps creating them, and SNL viewers keep loving them. Of course, we're talking about Mulaney's run of amazingly twisted and righteously creative musical sketches that bring together the entire SNL cast. While refreshingly original, they also echo back to the early days of the long-running late-night sketch comedy series – and usually end up being the highlight of the night. While there are never any guarantees, I think it's a safe bet that Mulaney adds another SNL musical to his resume.

Shane Gillis Responds: On The Joe Rogan Experience, Gillis responded to the backlash he received after accusing women of "dressing like whores" when they go to the gym – explaining why SNL didn't cut the joke. "Not to defend SNL, they don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down," he shared, adding, "They could, but you don't write your set and give it to them. Unless you're not a comedian. I'm sure non-comics, they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologue for them." Gillis noted, "The funniest part was, they were like, 'What's going on with the monologue?' And I was like, 'It's not great, but I don't say anything bad.' The whole time, I was like, 'Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy. I'm calling myself fat for fucking 10 minutes. That's it.'"

SNL Cold Open: How Do You Choose? The good thing is that there is so much fucked up stuff going on in the news that there are a ton of opportunities for SNL stars to get some serious cold open time (as we've seen over the past few shows). The bad thing – at least, for folks like us who report on SNL? It's damn near impossible trying to predict what could be getting the spotlight. Four headlines hit on Monday that would be perfect, only to be forgotten by Wednesday after another dozen or so headlines drop. For example, as I'm writing this, the U.S. is slowly coming back from a national grounding of all flights – possibly due to the Trump Administration rolling out a new AI system.

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