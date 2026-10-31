Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL Cold Open: Trump Fawns Over Nicki Minaj; David S. Pumpkins Returns

Tonight's SNL Cold Open saw Trump introducing Saidah Belo-Osagie's Nicki Minaj, the return of Tom Hanks' David S. Pumpkins, and much more!

Article Summary SNL’s Halloween cold open begins on the Tombs of Doom ride, with Kenan Thompson guiding a creepy, chaotic tour.

Tom Hanks makes a surprise SNL return as David S. Pumpkins, joined by Bobby Moynihan for more spooky absurdity.

James Austin Johnson’s Trump crashes the sketch, compares himself to Pumpkins, and fawns over Saidah Belo-Osagie’s Nicki Minaj.

The SNL cold open ends in awkward fashion when Veronika Slowikowska’s Katie Zacharia botches the famous sign-off.

NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off the first of three new shows tonight, with host Inde Navarrette (Obsession) and musical guest Gracie Abrams. While the biggest headline for us heading into tonight's show is whether this Halloween edition could be a restart to a Season 52 that got off to a shaky start, we're also hoping to see another SNL/SNL UK crossover. Before SNL UK headed into its midseason break, SNL star James Austin Johnson brought Donald Trump across the ocean for a surprise appearance during their cold open. One of the biggest clues was George Fouracres, who co-starred with Johnson in the SNL UK cold open as UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, appeared as a guest on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers – which is housed in New York City. Unfortunately, we didn't get a Fouracres appearance – but the opening did not disappoint.

We start things off with a couple on the "Tombs of Doom" ride (Jeremy Culhane and Grace Reiter), with Kenan Thompson as their haunted tour guide. Sarah Sherman showed up as Lizzie Borden… and then Tom Hanks returned as David S. Pumpkins (with Bobby Moynihan) – before Johnson's Trump interrupts and spoils the sketch. Trump draws some similarities between himself and Pumpkins – especially the "orange" thing – before complimenting Hanks on his "great ass" (owning up to possibly being gay). Thompson took his advantage to leave the set, but Trump was too busy introducing Saidah Belo-Osagie's Nicki Minaj – who has an ass Trump wishes was on a man. Veronika Slowikowska ended the sketch when Trump gave Katie Zacharia (Slowikowska) a chance to do the famous sign-off… which she royally screwed up.

history's most heinous, homicidal haunts https://t.co/udeRgaZLhw — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2026

Heading into next month, November 7th sees Druski hosting, with The Strokes as the musical guest. Following that, on November 14th, John Mulaney returns for a seventh time as host, accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

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