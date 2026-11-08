Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Druski, snl

SNL Cut For Time Sketch: GOP Wants You to Forgive & Forget The Hate

SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads.

Article Summary SNL’s cut-for-time “Post Election Ad” features Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Jeremy Culhane as GOP losers.

The SNL sketch mocks Republican candidates begging voters to forget the lies, hate, sexism, and racism from campaign ads.

Druski helps fuel the SNL satire as the fake post-election ad flips from attack-mode to shameless damage control.

The piece also revisits SNL’s political cold open, where James Austin Johnson’s Trump is upstaged by James Talarico.

Earlier today, we shared our thoughts on how NBC's Saturday Night Live and host Druski struck gold in a big way this weekend, and now we're getting a chance to check out what didn't make the cut. In "Post Election Ad," Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Jeremy Culhane portray four GOP candidates who lost big time during the midterm elections – despite their best efforts to sling as much mud and talk as much shit about their opponents as possible. But since the lies, sexism, racism, etc., didn't work, it seems the Republicans would like you to now forget all of the ugliness and move on.

Here's a look at the sketch that was shared on Sunday, followed by a look back at our thoughts on the SNL Cold Open:

SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight for the second of three new shows in this run. On tap, we've got actor and comedian Druski hosting, with The Strokes becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight (more on that below), there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from. With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from James Austin Johnson. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

We're kicking things off at the U.S. Capitol with Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) and Hakeem Jeffries (Kenan Thompson) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea (even though the audience loved the idea). That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins (before dismissing Jeremy Culhane's JD Vance). And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a "lame duck" president, going off on a rant about The New Girl. But just when Trump began lamenting everyone leaving him, Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait! U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico hit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famous opening line.

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