Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut for Time: The Pope/Bob Dylan, Svetlana/Kurt & Midterms History

SNL Cut for Time sketches from this weekend's show include The Pope & Bob Dylan, Svetlana & Kurt, and a midterm elections history lesson.

Article Summary SNL drops three Cut for Time sketches from John Mulaney and Phoebe Bridgers’ standout Season 52 pre-break episode.

Svetlana and Kurt bring messy relationship oversharing to Weekend Update, with Sarah Sherman and Ben Marshall.

SNL’s Hiram Revels bit tackles the 2026 midterms and Scott Colom’s Mississippi Senate win with Michael Che.

Bob Dylan meets Pope Leo XIV in a surreal SNL sketch, while the cold open roasts billionaire tech bros at the CIA.

NBC's Saturday Night Live headed into its Thanksgiving break having turned the Season 52 ship around in a very big way, erasing those first three shows with three winning efforts that were capped off this weekend with SNL host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. But before packing up the place until December 5th (with host Amanda Seyfried on deck), SNL released three Cut for Time sketches that are definitely worth checking out. In the first of two "Weekend Update" segments, Svetlana and Kurt (Sarah Sherman and Ben Marshall) explain how telling each other everything helps their relationship – or maybe not. In the second segment, Mississippi's first black senator Hiram Revels (Kam Patterson) discusses the 2026 midterm election and Scott Colom's historic Senate win in Mississippi – and gets a little clarification on how things are different these days from "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che. Finally, "Bob Dylan & The Pope" imagines what went down during the recent one-on-one meeting between Pope Leo XIV (Mulaney) and Bob Dylan (James Austin Johnson).

Here's a look at the three Cut for Time sketches that were released, followed by a look back at this weekend's SNL Cold Open:

SNL Cold Open Schools Billionaire Tech Bros; Bowen Yang Returns

After Inde Navarrette and Druski helped pull NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52 back from the brink over the past two weeks, seven-time host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers are on tap tonight to make it three-for-three (fingers crossed). Of course, the show can't get started without the SNL Cold Open – and, as we mentioned in our "5 Thoughts" piece from earlier today (you can check it out below), there are a ton of topics in just the past 24 hours that the SNL writers could pull from. Will we be getting more of James Austin Johnson's Trump? Most likely, given that he dodged an impeachment vote this week, we could see Colin Jost's dudebro, Pete Hegseth, appearing.

To kick things off, we've got Mulaney in the cold open at CIA headquarters, getting ready to school Peter Thiel (Ben Marshall), Sam Altman (Johnson), Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline), Elon Musk (Jeremy Culhane), and Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes) on how to know when a woman is interested in them – and when they're actually a spy (a knife twist on the current situation involving Nvidia co-founder and ex-CEO Jensen Huang). It was a brutal "tough love" sketch built on the idea that no matter how rich they get, they're still not the kind of guys who would get women (or men) attracted to them unless it was for money and/or secrets. Mulaney's use of Venn diagrams is of social note – especially the one aimed at Zuckerberg and how many women actually want to sleep with him because he founded the Metaverse. And we ended the sketch with none other than SNL alum Bowen Yang returning to play Huang (a good sign that a musical sketch is on the way).

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