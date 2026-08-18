Posted in: TV | Tagged: David Spade, saturday night live, snl

SNL: David Spade on How Being "Jealous" of Cast Members Inspired Him

In an interview, SNL alum David Spade admitted to being jealous of his fellow cast members and discussed how it pushed him to be better.

Article Summary David Spade says he openly admitted jealousy during his SNL run when castmates like Adam Sandler got more airtime.

On Fly on the Wall, Spade explained that SNL competition pushed him to sharpen his comedy and elevate his game.

Spade framed his Saturday Night Live envy as honest self-awareness, using it as motivation instead of resentment.

Tony Hale added that strong trust and timing between comedians is what makes the creative chemistry on SNL so rewarding.

It seems like every few months, we get a new revelation about what was going on behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live during the early '90s, in what many consider the show's biggest pop-culture boom period prior to social media. David Spade recently confessed to some of his own issues at Studio 8H and what he was going through as a top comedian among several top comedians. On a recent episode of his and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast, Spade opened up about how he would admit to his castmates about how evneious he was over how some of them for airtime, while also noting that he viewed the show as a way to "up his own game" so he could go toe-to-toe with them on the air.

Spade Reflects On His Own Jealousy During SNL

"When you go to SNL, and then you're hearing all these whispers of like, someone's getting on [the air] more there, I would actively admit I was jealous. I'd tell Adam [Sandler], 'That was funny, I'm so jealous,' because that's at least acknowledging something was good — or makes you better — to go, 'Okay.'" […] "I know my level when I came in here as a middle act comic and going, 'I got to get like this.'" Tony Hale, who was the guest for this particular episode, chimed in saying, "It takes time building that kind of trust and those relationships, and when you get to that kind of riding that comic wave together, I mean, there's nothing better. Because there's that… you're just throwing the ball, and then you're trusting they're going to throw it back, and that's just flat out fun."

It's an interesting look at his view as a cast member at the time, because to the audience at home, it appeared everyone on the show was firing on all cylinders. Especially when you see Spade being one of the few who managed to make a successful run at film and TV beyond SNL. The full episode is worth a listen, as it is available most everywhere you get your podcasts.

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