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SNL, Doctor Who & Million Pound Shot Rumors: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, It: Welcome to Derry, Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot, Doctor Who, Sir Patrick Stewart, and more!

Article Summary SNL leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Halloween show buzz, pregame takes, and five quick-hit random thoughts.

SNL joins TV highlights including AEW Fright Night Collision, WWE SmackDown, Svengoolie, and It: Welcome to Derry.

Doctor Who news spotlights Peter Capaldi passing on Tenders, while Bradley Walsh sparks Million Pound Shot rumors.

More TV picks include Taxi’s Christopher Lloyd, The Chairman shakeups, Eric Bauza, and Patrick Stewart coverage.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Svengoolie, AEW/WWE Eric Bauza, Taxi, The Chairman, It: Welcome to Derry, Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot, Doctor Who, Sir Patrick Stewart, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 1st, 2026:

SNL: Inde Navarrette Zings Shane Gillis; Jeremy Culhane as Wolverine?

SNL Cold Open: Trump Fawns Over Nicki Minaj; David S. Pumpkins Returns

Star Trek: TNG, Picard Casts & More Pay Tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart

SNL 52 Pregame: Random Thoughts, Recap of the Week & Sesame Street

Svengoolie Celebrates Halloween with "Oz," "Dark" TONIGHT on MeTV

AEW Fright Night Collision Preview: Frights, Fights, and Stardom Gold

MeTV Toons' Bugs Bunny Special Honors Voice Actor Eric Bauza: Preview

WWE SmackDown Review: Danhausen Unleashes The Demon

Taxi Star Christopher Lloyd on How Life Imitated Art with Reverend Jim

The Chairman: Matthew Weiner Parts Ways with Eddie Murphy Series

SNL Season 52 Returns: 5 Random Thoughts on Tonight's Halloween Show

It: Welcome to Derry Releases Surprise "Story" In Time for Halloween

Is Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot A New Ghostwatch For Channel 4?

Doctor Who: Capaldi Was Invited to Join Tenders; Here's Why He Passed

Criminal Minds, Mister Miracle & WWE Crown Jewel: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In fact, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.

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