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SNL & Druski, Cupertino, The Gilded Age & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, Cupertino, The Gilded Age, SNL, NCIS: New York, Will Trent, The Powerpuff Girls, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary SNL leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a review of host Druski’s Season 52 debut and a sharp Cut For Time sketch.

Cupertino gets double the spotlight with a rewind to the premiere and a preview of S01E06, “Harper,” airing tonight.

The Gilded Age, Marshals, FBI, CIA, and NCIS: New York headline a packed lineup of TV previews and early looks.

Also on deck: Will Trent BTS, Doctor Who spinoff plans, Powerpuff Girls revival news, and Spy x Family updates.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spy x Family, Best Medicine, Marshals, Cupertino, Animal Control, The Gilded Age, SNL, NCIS: New York, 60 Minutes, FBI, CIA, Will Trent, The Powerpuff Girls, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 9th, 2026:

Spy x Family Season 4 Set to Hit in 2027; New Film On The Way, Too

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: Port Wenn Gets Revolutionary

Marshals MIA Tonight? Here's Our Early Look at S02E08: "Bad Medicine"

Cupertino Rewind: See How It All Began (S01E01 & S01E02 Preview)

Animal Control: Your S05E06: "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs" Preview

The Gilded Age Season 4: Your S04E02: "You Won't Hear Me Beg" Preview

SNL Cut For Time Sketch: GOP Wants You to Forgive & Forget The Hate

Cupertino: Special Night, New Episode: Our S01E06: "Harper" Preview

NCIS: New York Previews November 17th's S01E06: "My Companion"

60 Minutes Preview: Trump Spins The Midterms; France on The Brink

FBI: Here's What's Ahead with S09E06: "Ultimatum," S09E07: "Posterity"

CIA: Check Out Early Looks at S02E06: "Legacy" & S02E07: "Inside Men"

Will Trent: Ramón Rodríguez Directing Season 5 Opener, Posts BTS Looks

SNL Cast/Writers & Host Druski Set a High Bar for Season 52: Review

The Powerpuff Girls Creator Has Some Bad News About Series Revival

Doctor Who: RTD on His Spinoff Ideas & Having More "Wars" Planned

Heated Rivalry, WWE Crown Jewel, Manifest & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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