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SNL/Elon Musk, Doctor Who, Garfield & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more!

Article Summary SNL leads the Daily Dispatch as Elon Musk reacts to Jeremy Culhane’s cold open impression in the latest late-night buzz.

Doctor Who resurfaces lost history with a newly released The Satan Pit prequel, while Garfield gets a Paramount+ trailer.

More TV highlights include Tracker, Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, and Slow Horses.

Rounding out the lineup: CBS midseason moves, NBC100’s live special, WWE Raw, and the 2027 Grammys nominations.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, CBS 2026-2027 Midseason Lineup, NBC100, 2027 Grammys, Slow Horses, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 17th, 2026:

SNL Star Jeremy Culhane Responds to Elon Musk's Cold Open Complaints

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S02E07: "Blood in the Ozarks" Preview

Line of Fire S01E08: "Besieged" Preview: The Mystery Hits Home Again

Tracker S04E07 Trailer: Can Colter Trust Josh Holloway's Luke Kelsol?

CIA S02E07: "Inside Men" Preview: Will A Deadly Attack Go Live?

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03 Preview: Green With Envy

FBI Season 9: Here's Our S09E07: "Posterity" Preview: A Deadly Trend

St. Denis Medical: Check Out What's Ahead with S03E03: "Yo! St. D"

Good Vibes Only Director Discusses AI as Social Cautionary Tale & More

WWE Raw Preview: John Cena Returns Again; Will He Ever Leave?

Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven Mini-Teasers Really Dial Up The Horror

3 Body Problem Season 2 Set for Jan. 14th; Teaser Releasing on Tuesday

Family Guy Holiday Special Trailer: Santa Peter vs. Santa Cleveland

SNL: Elon Musk Is No Fan of Jeremy Culhane's Cold Open Impression

Garfield Animated Series Set to Hit Paramount+ in December: Trailer

Doctor Who: Unseen for 20+ Years, BBC Releases "The Satan Pit" Prequel

CBS 2026-2027 Midseason Lineup: Matlock, Ghosts, Some Big Moves & More

NBC100: All-Star Lineup Set for 3-Hour Live Special on Dec. 10th

Grammys: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo Top 2027 Noms

Slow Horses: Apple TV's Gary Oldman-Starrer Renewed for Seasons 9 & 10

Doctor Who, SNL, The Mighty Nein & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

2027 Grammy Nominations: How to Livestream This Morning's Big Event

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