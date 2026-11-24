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SNL France Launches December 19th on Canal+ with Manu Payet, RnBoi

SNL France launches on Canal+ on December 19th, with comedian/actor Manu Payet as host, and French R&B artist RnBoi as the musical guest.

Article Summary SNL France premieres live on Canal+ on December 19, with Manu Payet set to host the sketch series launch.

French R&B artist RnBoi joins SNL France as musical guest, performing a new song written for the premiere.

SNL France will feature 52-minute live episodes, a 10-member cast, and a blend of live and pre-taped sketches.

Hugo Benamozig and David Caviglioli lead the SNL France writers' room, with Lison Daniel also in the mix.

We've gone from Saturday Night Live (SNL) to Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea) to Saturday Night Live UK (SNL UK). On Tuesday, SNL's continued global expansion was made official with the news that Saturday Night Live France (SNL France) will kick off its run on pay-TV channel Canal+ on December 19th, with comedian and actor Manu Payet (Tout ce qui brille, Radiostars) hosting. In addition, rising French R&B artist RnBoi will be the musical guest, performing a new track written exclusively for the show. The latest edition of the sketch comedy and music series will include 52-minute episodes airing live in front of a studio audience, with a 10-member cast and a mix of live and pre-recorded sketches.

The show's writers' room will be headed by Hugo Benamozig and David Caviglioli (Le Flambeau, Platane, Terrible Jungle, Astérix & Obélix: Les Douze Travaux), and will include cast member Lison Daniel (Call My Agent: The Movie). And speaking of the cast, SNL France's inaugural lineup includes Daniel, Bérangère McNeese, Sawsan Abès, Emma Ebouaney, Bertrand Goncalves, François de Brauer, Luca Besse, Simon Costi, Victor Sansano, and Adel Fugazi.

"For more than 50 years, 'Saturday Night Live' has been where audiences meet the next generation of comedy talent, and that's exactly what CANAL+, Black Dynamite and Douze Doigts Productions have built for France," said Suzanne Kendrick, VP of format sales and production at NBCUniversal Formats. "With Manu Payet launching the show alongside ten performers many viewers are about to discover for the first time, we're excited for French audiences to see this iconic format through a French lens."

"We have a particular connection to the SNL legacy, having produced Le Débarquement for Canal+, one of the first French shows inspired by the American sketch-comedy tradition," added Eric Hannezo, head of programming, creative and development at Mediawan France and president of Black Dynamite and Mediawan Sport. "With our experience in ambitious entertainment formats and our close relationships with talent, we are thrilled to bring the show to French audiences."

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