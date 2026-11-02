Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: Druski, opinion, snl

SNL/Haley Stevens Thoughts: Grace Reiter, Jeremy Culhane, or Druski?

If SNL tackles CNN's Anderson Cooper's interview with Rep. Haley Stevens, who should portray Stevens: Grace Reiter, Jeremy Culhane, or Druski?

Article Summary SNL has prime cold open material in Haley Stevens’ stunning endorsement flip from Abdul El-Sayed to Republican Mike Rogers.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper interview turned the Michigan political twist into must-watch chaos that feels tailor-made for SNL.

Grace Reiter and Jeremy Culhane emerge as strong SNL options to play Stevens if the show satirizes the interview.

Druski could be the wild-card SNL choice, either in the cold open or a Weekend Update segment about Stevens.

If you've watched any of the news channels or been on social media for longer than ten seconds (we hope your algorithms are kind to you), then you know what's going on over in Michigan. About 72 hours before the all-important midterm elections over here in the U.S., losing Democratic primary candidate Rep. Haley Stevens reportedly woke up on Sunday, suddenly remembered that she couldn't endorse her party's nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, and then decided to have a photo op with Republican Mike Rogers – whom she would then endorse, despite having spent months portraying Rogers as nothing more than "Temu Trump" and one of the biggest mistakes that Michiganers could make. In fact, Stevens' endorsement of Rogers was so surprising that posts like these from Stevens about Rogers were still live: "Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda. We can't afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November." But what pushed this steaming pile of political "Coo-Coo for Coco Puffs" into Saturday Night Live territory was Stevens' interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

We have it for you to check out above – but if you're expecting any clarity or a better understanding? Yeah, not so much – especially when you take a second and just look at how the timeline of everything plays out and all of the players involved. While Saturday is a long way off when it comes to staying current with political news, we couldn't help but start thinking about who could take on the role of Stevens this weekend. If it ends up being in the SNL Cold Open, we could see Grace Reiter or Jeremy Culhane taking on the challenge – with Culhane entering the conversation about the CNN interview. But this week's host could be the wildcard factor: comedian, actor, and social media influencer Druski, who already made a name for himself earlier this year with "How Conservative Women in America Act," a comedy sketch that some fans of the late Charlie Kirk saw as Druski making fun of Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk (though Druski's character was never named). If SNL wants to break tradition, Druski's Stevens could appear during the cold open (would be interesting to see who they would get for Cooper); of course, there's always the "Weekend Update" interview segment option. Of course, this could all feel "three months ago" by the time the fallout from the midterms hits. Stay tuned!

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

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