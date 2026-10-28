Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL Host Inde Navarrette Goes Jason Voorhees For Show Read-Thru

SNL host Inde Navarrette (Obsession, Superman & Lois) channeled her inner Jason Voorhees during tonight's read-thru for this weekend's show.

Article Summary SNL host Inde Navarrette brings Jason Voorhees energy to the Halloween week read-thru ahead of Saturday's new episode.

Navarrette joins musical guest Gracie Abrams as SNL cast and writers lock in sketches for this weekend's Halloween show.

NBC's SNL also dropped midweek promos, offering an early preview as Navarrette gears up for her Studio 8H debut.

A surprise Sesame Street pitch meeting with Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Mikey Day adds extra buzz.

After checking in during NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek promos earlier today, SNL host Inde Navarrette (Obsession, Superman & Lois) -who will be joined this weekend by musical guest Gracie Abrams – and SNL featured player Grace Reiter joined the rest of the SNL cast and writers to continue hammering out this weekend's Halloween night show. Now, we have a look at Navarrette and the team during read-thru – including our host channeling her inner Jason Voorhees.

SNL: Sesame Street Stars Pitch Thompson, Sherman, Padilla & Day

We said goodbye to Saturday Night Live UK this past weekend (until early 2027, when it returns for six more shows), and we're welcoming back SNL this weekend. That means we were most likely going to kick off the week with a midweek sketch (fingers crossed). But what we weren't expecting was Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and more Sesame Street favorites heading on over to Studio 8H for a pitch meeting with SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Mikey Day.

From an "Elmo's World" version of "Wayne's World and Cookie Monster going Jiminy Glick, to Oscar the Grouch being a real "Debbie Downer" and Elmo rocking a pretty impressive impression of EP Lorne Michaels (and much more), you can check out how the pitch meeting went in the video above – and here's a look at the official image gallery:

Heading into next month, November 7th sees Druski hosting, with The Strokes as the musical guest. Following that, on November 14th, John Mulaney returns for a seventh time as host, accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

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