Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Review, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL, Host Inde Navarrette Hit Season 52 Reset Button for Halloween

SNL hit the Season 52 reset button this weekend, and host Inde Navarrette, musical guest Gracie Abrams, and sharp writing made that a reality.

Article Summary SNL Season 52 found its groove on Halloween, with host Inde Navarrette bringing energy, charm, and total buy-in.

Sharp SNL writing powered a standout episode, from David S. Pumpkins and Drunk Uncle to New Airline Class.

Weekend Update hit hard, while Gracie Abrams delivered two powerful performances that elevated the night.

Uninterested Woman Game Show and The Inventor's Wife led the sketch highlights with dark, clever laughs.

With all due respect to Jalen Brunson (and with no due respect to Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis), this weekend felt like the real kick-off to NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52. After a pleasant enough season opener was followed by two efforts that stunk up Studio 8H, we were worried how SNL would respond coming out of a two-week break – especially with Inde Navarrette (Obsession) stepping up as a first-time host. I'm happy to say that SNL got its collective shit together and dropped a show that left us feeling a whole lot better about what the season has to offer – especially with Druski and John Mulaney on tap for the next two weeks.

I can't say it enough: when a host makes the show more about them and less about the writing and their co-stars, that show is going to suck – as we saw with Johnson and Gillis. With Navarrette, we had someone who gave themselves over to the SNL process and had fun – and it showed big-time. There probably wasn't a better example of that then that moment during the "Telenovela: El Corazón Que No Siente" sketch, when Marcello Hernandez's character slaps Navarrette's character, with Navarrette throwing herself over the couch. As funny as it was that she fell in the opposite direction of the slap, Navarrette getting physical and going all-in to sell it made even funnier. Could she have dialed it back and still sold it? Maybe – but it was clear that Navarrette chose to go that extra mile because it would help the sketch hit harder.

As for the show itself, there was a whole lot to like/love and nothing to hate or even arch an eyebrow at this week. Some highlights included the return of Tom Hanks' David S. Pumpkins during the cold open, which also included James Austin Johnson's Midterms Nervousness Trump. Bobby Moynihan also returned for the cold open, but it was "Drunk Uncle" during "Weekend Update" that scored big (and brought a fun walk-on from the Milwaukee Brewers). Kam Patterson explaining why he was dressed as Elizabeth Holmes during Navarrette's monologue was a fun moment. "New Airline Class" said out loud what every sane airline traveller has wished for at least one time during their travels (with Sarah Sherman's duct-taped "Karen" getting extra points).

"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che hit hard, bu there's something weird about the audience's reactions over the past several shows because their jokes hit harder on social media and online chat then how the people who are there live are reacting. Ben Marshall showing up as Pennywise to pitch his new collective AI (WeAllFloat.AI) was a surprise that had no right to work – and yet, it did. "PAW Patrol: Special Victims Unit" had me at the title, kept me with Navarrette channeling her inner "Mariska Hargitay/Olivia Benson," and sold me with a puppet-on-human shooting. And while I usually don't include the musical guest in my review (unless something happens seriously newsworthy, like Ashlee Simpson), Gracie Abrams deserves all the flowers for two amazingly powerful performances. But there were two sketches that scored big-time with me that deserve special mention:

"Uninterested Woman Game Show": Even though Ashley's Padilla's game show host makes it crystal clear to the dudebro bachelors (Navarrette, Sherman, and Jane Wickline) that Saidah Belo-Osagie's bachelorette was in no way interested in them whatsoever, the dudebro bachelors obliviously continue to shoot their shots. Having Navarrette, Sherman, and Wickline playing the dudebro bachelors was a masterstoke. The trio weren't just playing characters – they were representing the kind of toxic narcissim that women continue to still have to deal with. It's caveman bullshit, basically – and the sketch called it out perfectly. Also, it's a sketch worth revisiting just to listen to, because there are some great lines you might've missed. A personal favorite: "I'm 6-foot-minus-3."

"The Inventor's Wife": Another episode Dan Bulla's "Saturday Night Live Midnight Matinee," Navarrette plays the widow of an inventor who is gifted a special companion from him after his death: PD-44. We don't want to spoil where the sketch goes, but I do want to make two points. First, it's a credit to him that I go into these filmed moments expecting the "Dan Bulla twist," and yet they still pull me in emotionally. No matter how much I try to avoid it because I know shit is going to get twisted in a heartbeat, they get me every time – with Navarrette keeping us in the moment of feeling for her loss. Second, I'm not sure you could find me a more darkly unique example of how when people tell their loved ones that they want them to move on after they die… they don't really mean it.

Saturday Night Live Season 52: Inde Navarrette & Gracie Abrams Review by Ray Flook 8 / 10 With all due respect to Jalen Brunson (and with no due respect to Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis), this weekend felt like the real kick-off to NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52. After a pleasant enough season opener was followed by two efforts that stunk up Studio 8H, we were worried how SNL would respond coming out of a two-week break - especially with Inde Navarrette (Obsession) stepping up as a first-time host. I'm happy to say that SNL got its collective shit together and dropped a show that left us feeling a whole lot better about what the season has to offer - especially with Druski and John Mulaney on tap for the next two weeks.

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