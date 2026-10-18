Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Host Inde Navarrette's Obsession? A "Super Fun" Halloween Show

Inde Navarrette (Obsession) offered some thoughts on being a first-time host for SNL's Halloween show (with musical guest Gracie Abrams).

Article Summary Inde Navarrette says hosting SNL’s Halloween episode feels surreal, joking she “snuck in” for the October 31 show.

The Obsession star promises a “super fun” SNL packed with surprises as she teams with writers for her first hosting gig.

Gracie Abrams is set as musical guest for Navarrette’s SNL Halloween episode, adding fresh energy to the NBC sketch series.

The post also notes reports that Druski could follow Navarrette as SNL host on November 7, pending official confirmation.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live limping its way into its Halloween break off of two lackluster hosting jobs from two three-timers, we're hoping that some fresh blood will help save the day when SNL returns on October 31st. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala this weekend, Obsession star Inde Navarrette offered some early thoughts on being a first-time host for the Halloween show (with musical guest Gracie Abrams). "I literally feel like I snuck in," Navarrette joked. "I'm super excited to keep everything under wraps because I really truly want to make this super fun for the audience. And what I love is when I don't know anything. So I'm really excited to be working with the writers." Though it hasn't been officially announced yet, reports indicate that Navarrette will be followed by comedian/pop culture influencer Druski (aka Drew Desbordes) as the host of the November 7th show.

SNL UK: Weekend Update Anchor Magliano Has Message for Shane Gillis

James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump appearing during the cold open wasn't the only connection that tonight's SNL UK had with its U.S. counterpart. A week after actor/comedian Shane Gillis made headlines with a monologue that included him calling women "whores" based on what they wear to the gym and dropping an F-bomb live in the middle of a sketch, SNL UK star and "Weekend Update" anchor Ania Magliano has offered a proper response. During this weekend's news segment, Magliano covered a story about women being given cycling shorts to protect them from upskirting.

"Wearing the gym shorts will protect women from being up-skirted, but it does make them vulnerable to something much worse," Magliano noted, with the focus shifting to Gillis once an image of him from his monologue appeared behind Magliano. "Last week on SNL, comedian Shane Gillis also caused controversy by dropping the F-bomb," Magliano said. "Oh, Shane, you're not allowed to say that… you stupid f***ing c**t." But unlike what we had to do here, and what would happen on SNL, Magliano's words went out live – as intended.

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