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SNL Hosts, Zodiac Writers & Dexter: Resurrection: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Zodiac, Crystal Lake, Dexter: Resurrection, Stillwater, Rules of Prey, Carrie, Mass Effect, and more!

Article Summary SNL leads the Daily Dispatch with Season 52 host news, plus an SNL UK promo that turns Larry Dean’s dream onstage.

SNL fans also get a wider TV roundup, from Zodiac’s reported writers to Crystal Lake and Dexter: Resurrection updates.

SNL shares the spotlight with network previews for Elsbeth, Law & Order, SVU, 9-1-1, Cupertino, and Eternally Yours.

SNL-adjacent binge picks expand with Stillwater, The Watcher, Rules of Prey, Carrie, Mass Effect, and The Last of Us.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Cupertino, Elsbeth, Zodiac, Law & Order: SVU, Eternally Yours, 9-1-1, Crystal Lake, Dexter: Resurrection, Stillwater, The Watcher, Rules of Prey, Carrie, Mass Effect, Heated Rivalry, The Last of Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 23rd, 2026:

SNL UK On-Stage Promo: For Larry Dean, It Was All Just a Dream

Star Wars: Starfighter Has A Bigger Budget Than The Force Awakens

AEW Dynamite Review: Dragunov Debuts as Steven Borden Returns

Cupertino S01E03: "Juno" Preview: Was AI an Accessory to Murder?

Law & Order Season 26: Ep. 3: "Bad News" Preview: Secrets & Sources

9-1-1: Nashville S02E02: "Boys and Boils" Preview: Don & Ryan Clash

Elsbeth S04E03: "Consciously Unsistered" Preview: A Sibling Rivalry

Zodiac: Amit Cohen & Ron Leshem Tapped as MCU Series' Writers: Report

Law & Order: SVU S28E03 "Anonymity" Preview: Bruno's Breaking Point

Eternally Yours S01E03 "The Mistake" Preview: Jesse's Backstory & More

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E03 Preview: Preschool Panic Mode

9-1-1 Season 10 Ep. 2: "Fire in the Hole" Preview: Maddie's Dilemma

Crystal Lake Star Danielle Kotch on Claudette, Kane, Cardellini & More

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Clip: Don't They Make Quite The Couple?

Stillwater: Tom Hollander, Aja Naomi King, Beau Young Join Series Cast

SNL Season 52 Taps Inde Navarrette, Druski & John Mulaney as Hosts

The Watcher: Petsch, Adams, Painter & Swindell Join Season 2 Cast

Rules of Prey: Fry & Brugel Join Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-Starrer

Carrie: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adapt Gets Season 2 Green Light

Mass Effect Series Still In Development, Despite BioWare Demise

Heated Rivalry Season 1 Set to Hit Regal Theaters This November

The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna Teases S03, Credits Ramsey's Leadership

Glee Revival, Poison Ivy, Young Sheldon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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