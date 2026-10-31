Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl, x-men

SNL: Inde Navarrette Zings Shane Gillis; Jeremy Culhane as Wolverine?

During her opening monologue, SNL host Inde Navarrette got a dig in at Shane Gillis, while Jeremy Culhane pitched himself as Wolverine.

Article Summary SNL host Inde Navarrette used her opening monologue to joke about Marvel fitness demands and tease Shane Gillis.

Navarrette referenced Gillis’ past gym comment, turning it into a sharp SNL punchline that drew big applause.

SNL then brought cast members onstage in Halloween costumes, giving the monologue an extra playful twist.

Jeremy Culhane appeared as Wolverine and hilariously pitched himself to co-star with Navarrette in Marvel’s X-Men.

NBC's Saturday Night Live host Inde Navarrette had a little fun about her role as Rogue in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film, while also getting in a dig at previous host Shane Gillis during her monologue tonight. At one point during her monologue, Navarrette discussed how she's started working out for the film, which prompted a dig at Gillis' monologue, in which he called women "whores" for how they dress at the gym. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm going to be in a Marvel movie," Navarrette says at one point. "And I know it's really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I've been working out a lot, so every morning I put on my little whore outfit, and I hit the gym," smiling as the audience applauded with appreciation. From there, the SNL host gave the cast members a chance to wear their Halloween costumes on stage since they were working tonight. That brought out Jeremy Culhane as Wolverine, who took his shot by pitching himself to play the character and co-star with Navarette. Let's just say it doesn't go as well as he had hoped for…

Here's a look at Navarette's monologue from earlier tonight:

Inde Navarrette's monologue! https://t.co/l4KCxVpyfS — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2026

NBC's Saturday Night Live: A Look at SNL 52

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

Standing as the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 115+ wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series), the long-running series has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

NBC's Saturday Night Live, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!