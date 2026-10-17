Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL: James Austin Johnson's Trump Invades Tonight's SNL UK Cold Open

SNL star James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump made his way over to SNL UK to invade their cold open. Here's a look at what went down...

Article Summary SNL UK delivered a surprise crossover as SNL star James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump crashed the cold open.

The sketch opens with Andy Burnham and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussing Ukraine before Trump suddenly appears.

Johnson’s Trump riffs on U.S. politics, job-swapping with Burnham, and Britain’s bleak headlines in sharp fashion.

The SNL UK cold open ends with Trump mocking British comedy and a pointed jab tied to Russell Brand’s trial.

Heading into the second series of Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK and the 52nd season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we worked up a "wish list" of things that we would like to – and that list included an in-season crossover between the shows. Well, we got our wish during tonight's James Norton-hosted (with musical guest The Streets) edition of SNL UK – and it made so much sense. During the cold open, we see UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (George Fouracres) and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Freddie Meredith) discussing the current state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Zelenskyy emphasizing the need for the U.S. to be a stronger ally. "I will raise with Trump at the first opportunity," Burnham responds – and just like rubbing a genie's lamp, SNL star James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump entered the scene.

"You say my name and I appear. I got the idea from my very close friend Beetlejuice, the great Beetlejuice. It's one of the two reasons I like him. The other is that he's a sex pest… It's alleged; they can't prove that stuff," Trump noted upon his appearance, referencing the number of times Trump was named in the infamous Epstein files, as well as him being found guilty of sexual abuse in a court of law, and other accusations that have been made against him. Apparently, it's been getting to Trump to the point where he makes Burnham an offer: a job swap. "It's an awful job. It's a terrible place full of disgusting people. I don't know why I do it," Trump noted about being President of the United States, not exactly selling Burnham on the idea.

From there, Trump offered a mocking rundown of the top UK stories making headlines, including the Manchester City controversy that could see the legendary club hit with heavy penalties. In addition, Trump hit on the heated immigration debate around how to handle asylum seekers looking to cross the English Channel in small boats to go undetected. The U.S. POTUS also touched on the death of William Chapman, a 24-year-old former child actor, who was killed after entering a tiger enclosure at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park. But the biggest knife-twist hit at the end, targeting both Trump and Russell Brand, who is currently standing trial for rape and sexual assault charges. "I'm in town to see my favorite comedian. He's performing live at the High Court in the role of defendant," Trump notes, a ten-ton reference to Brand. Before departing, Trump even broke the fourth wall to get in a dig at SNL UK, claiming that British comedy is in a "bad situation" when the show "doesn't have anyone who can play Trump."

Sky and NOW's SNL UK Series 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith. And don't forget that October 24th brings Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winning & 3-time Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) as host, joined by indie rock band Blossoms.

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