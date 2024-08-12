Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: kamala harris, maya rudolph, nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Maya Rudolph on VP Kamala Harris Return, Social Media Reaction

SNL icon Maya Rudolph shares her reaction to when social media blew up over wanting her to return as VP Kamala Harris for Season 50.

While we await word on who will be riding shotgun next to Maya Rudolph's Vice-President and 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz when the 50th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off on September 28th, Rudolph is sharing what it was like when VP Harris became the presumed (and now declared) nominee and everyone on social media began dropping Rudolph's name. "It was wild!" Rudolph shared during an interview with Variety, showcasing that she is nominated for an Emmy for hosting SNL and for her roles in Netflix's Big Mouth and Apple TV+'s Loot. "On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing: LeBron [James] waiting to get in the game, Roman Roy watching his emails pour in… my phone hasn't stopped blowing up," Rudolph shared.

And from what she had to add, it doesn't sound like she plans on being a stranger to SNL anytime soon. "It cemented an idea that I already knew, which is I really am a live performer, first and foremost. I love to play characters," Rudolph explained, referring to her return to SNL during the 2020 election cycle. "I love to do all kinds of projects — and I hope that never ends — but I think my heart lies in being a live performer, and it's where I'm my strongest," she added. "That's why I go back to 'SNL' so much. It's just what I love and where my heart soars."

SNL: Looking Back at Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris

During Season 45 (September 28, 2019), Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke (Alex Moffat), Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost), Cory Booker (Chris Redd), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Marianne Williamson (Chloe Fineman), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Woody Harrelson), Kamala Harris (Rudolph) speak at CNN's Impeachment Town Hall during the "DNC Town Hall" sketch:

During Season 45 (November 23, 2019), Presidential candidates Andrew Yang (Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Jost), Cory Booker (Redd), Elizabeth Warren (McKinnon), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Tom Steyer (Will Ferrell), Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen), Tulsi Gabbard (Cecily Strong) Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Harrelson) and Kamala Harris (Rudolph) speak at MSNBC's "2020 Democratic Debate" (also the name of the sketch):

During Season 45 (December 21, 2019), 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren (McKinnon), Andrew Yang (Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Jost), Amy Klobuchar (Dratch), Bernie Sanders (David), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis) and Michael Bloomberg (Armisen) face off in a debate. Though we get an appearance from Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, it's Rudolph who steals the show one more time: "Look, when [Trump] gets to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he's going to wish he'd never heard my name. It's pronounced 'Kamala.' It rhymes with 'Pamela.' It ain't Camilla Cabello, it's just Kamala."

During Season 46 (October 3, 2020), Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

Here's a look at the intro video for Carrey's Joe Biden and Rudolph's Harris ahead of their SNL appearance on October 3, 2020 (with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion). Following that, we have an intro for Rudolph heading into the October 10, 2020, SNL show (with host Bill Burr and musical guest Morgan Wallen).

From SNL Season 46 (with Jack Harlow as host), Rudolph's VP Harris husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short) host Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Joe Biden (Moffat) for a friendly Passover dinner. During that same season (with Bill Burr as host), Susan Page (McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Harris (Rudolph) and VP Mike Pence (Bennett):

