Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek: Inde Navarrette Has "Obsession" with Film Being a Rom-Com

From Halloween fears to "Obsession" being a rom-com, here are SNL host Inde Navarrette and cast member Grace Reiter with the midweek promos.

Article Summary SNL midweek promos kick off with host Inde Navarrette and Grace Reiter joking about Halloween night nerves.

Inde Navarrette and Grace Reiter spark name confusion that nearly turns SNL musical guest Gracie Abrams into Grace.

The SNL sketch also plays with scream queen mix-ups before Navarrette boldly argues that Obsession is a rom-com.

Beyond the promos, SNL also dropped a Sesame Street pitch meeting with Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, and Mikey Day.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend with host Inde Navarrette (Obsession, Superman & Lois) and musical guest Gracie Abrams, the week is officially kicking off with the SNL midweek sketch, which has become pretty much a better-filmed version of Thursday's on-stage promos. In the video above, Navarette is joined by SNL featured player (and MVP of the Shane Gillis-hosted show) Grace Reiter. First up, Navarette and Reiter make it clear that they're not afraid of the show being on Halloween night – okay, maybe Reiter's a wee bit afraid. Then, it looks like name confusion could lead to a surprise change in this week's musical guest. Following that, Reiter leaves us concerned that they may not be sure what "Scream Queen" really means. Finally, Navarrette makes a very convincing case that Obsession was a rom-com – and we don't think Reiter is going to challenge her on it.

SNL: Sesame Street Stars Pitch Thompson, Sherman, Padilla & Day

We said goodbye to Saturday Night Live UK this past weekend (until early 2027, when it returns for six more shows), and we're welcoming back SNL this weekend. That means we were most likely going to kick off the week with a midweek sketch (fingers crossed). But what we weren't expecting was Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and more Sesame Street favorites heading on over to Studio 8H for a pitch meeting with SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Mikey Day.

From an "Elmo's World" version of "Wayne's World and Cookie Monster going Jiminy Glick, to Oscar the Grouch being a real "Debbie Downer" and Elmo rocking a pretty impressive impression of EP Lorne Michaels (and much more), you can check out how the pitch meeting went in the video above – and here's a look at the official image gallery:

Heading into next month, November 7th sees Druski hosting, with The Strokes as the musical guest. Following that, on November 14th, John Mulaney returns for a seventh time as host, accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

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