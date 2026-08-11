Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL, Music Booker Brian Siedlecki Part Ways Ahead of Season 52: Report

Ahead of Season 52, Saturday Night Live has reportedly parted ways with longtime SNL music booker Brian Siedlecki after nearly 30 years.

Article Summary SNL reportedly parts ways with longtime music booker Brian Siedlecki ahead of Season 52 after nearly 30 years.

Brian Siedlecki started at SNL as an intern in 1996 and made his first music booking with Nelly Furtado in 2001.

NBC declined comment on the staffing report, while Siedlecki’s NBC email now redirects inquiries to other contacts.

SNL also unveiled Season 51 digital Top 5 and Top 10 rankings, spotlighting its most-watched sketches and segments.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live expected to return next month to kick off Season 52, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that SNL music booker Brian Siedlecki and the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series have parted ways after nearly 30 years. Starting at SNL as an intern in 1996, Nelly Furtado was Siedlecki's first booking (on January 13, 2001's S26E09, with host Charlie Sheen). Siedlecki did not respond to THR's request for a comment, and NBC stated that the network "doesn't comment on staffing." Siedlecki's NBC email now includes the following bounce-back message: "Thank you for reaching out. This inbox is no longer being monitored. For assistance, please contact Keri Powers or Rebecca Schwartz."

Over the summer, SNL released its Season 51 "Top 5" lists: most-watched cold opens, most-watched monologues, most-watched live sketches, most-watched pretaped sketches, and most-watched "Weekend Update" features. The lists were compiled by looking at how each sketch performed across the show's digital platforms. Here's a look at the "Top 5" compilation videos that were released, along with an extended list offering a look at the 10 top sketches/segments for each category:

Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Opens:

10. NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

9. Jeffrey Epstein Ghost Cold Open

8. Trump Making Calls Cold Open

7. Trump Iran War Address Cold Open

6. Pete Hegseth Cold Open

5. Cabinet Meeting Cold Open

4. Epstein White House Briefing Cold Open

3. Hegseth and Patel Iran Press Briefing Cold Open

2. Pentagon Press Conference Cold Open

1. Domingo Cold Open

Top 10 Most-Watched Monologues:

10. Will Ferrell Monologue

Monologue 9. Nikki Glaser Monologue

Monologue 8. Matt Damon Monologue

Monologue 7. Harry Styles Monologue

Monologue 6. Connor Storrie Monologue

Monologue 5. Jack Black Monologue

Monologue 4. Bad Bunny Monologue

Monologue 3. Sabrina Carpenter Monologue

Monologue 2. Finn Wolfhard Monologue

Monologue 1. Olivia Rodrigo Monologue

Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches:

10. Shop TV: Lava Cake

9. Mom Confession

8. Elf on the Shelf Support Group

7. Sebastian Maniscalco: Bachelor Party

6. KPop Demon Hunters

5. My Ex

4. Sebastian Maniscalco: New Lawyer

3. Passing Notes

2. Dancing 101

1. El Chavo Del Ocho

Top 10 Most-Watched Pretaped Sketches:

10. Random Duet Christmas Spectacular

9. CPAP Commercial

8. Plans

7. The Gentlemen's Code

6. MAHAspital

5. White House Makeover

4. Missing Wives Docuseries

3. Stranger Things Promo

2. Home Alone

1. Heated Wizardry

Top 10 Most-Watched Weekend Update Features:

10. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Met Gala

9. Alix Earle and Alex Cooper on Their Brewing Feud

8. Michael Che's Nephew Threatens Santa

7. Jack Harlow on His New Album

6. Professor Snape Addresses New Spin on Harry Potter Role

5. Red Heart and Aerial Tramway Emojis on Apple's New Emojis Release

4. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Oscars

3. Two Kids from the Back of the Bus

2. Punch the Monkey and His Mom

1. Tamara on Her Resolutions on Buttons

SNL: "The Rundown" – Building the Perfect Show

SNL launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, Jack Black, Sarah Sherman, and Kenan Thompson. Guests stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way:

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