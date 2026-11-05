Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Druski, snl

SNL Promos: Druski Has Something In Common with The Strokes & More

We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos.

This weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns with host Druski and musical guest The Strokes, and they were joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos. We know: the only difference between the Wednesday and Thursday promos is that the musical guest gets to join in. We don't get it, either. We kick things off with Druski getting into the vibe that The Strokes are giving off – or at least the vibe he thinks they're giving off. Following that, Druski shares that his nickname in high school shares something in common with this weekend's musical guest. And then, it looks like we've got a little mixed messaging between Druski and Sherman – before Druski makes a (losing) case for him to be this weekend's musical guest.

With SNL star Marcello Hernandez joining Druski for the Wednesday promos, the two shared a moment of cultural bonding before Druski opened up about his childhood "dreams." Following that, Druski clued in Hernandez on why this could be the last SNL – and Hernandez looked worried. Finally, Hernandez was curious to see Druski in a suit. It turns out it was for something court-related – and maybe Hernandez shouldn't worry about it.

Now, it's back to the business at hand, with a look at Druski and the SNL team during tonight's read-thru:

SNL Cold Open: Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj, David S. Pumpkins & More

NBC's Saturday Night Live kicked off the first of three new shows last weekend, with host Inde Navarrette (Obsession) and musical guest Gracie Abrams. While the biggest headline for us heading into the show was whether this Halloween edition could be a restart to a Season 52 that got off to a shaky start, we were also hoping to see another SNL/SNL UK crossover. Before SNL UK headed into its midseason break, SNL star James Austin Johnson brought Donald Trump across the ocean for a surprise appearance during their cold open. One of the biggest clues was George Fouracres, who co-starred with Johnson in the SNL UK cold open as UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, appeared as a guest on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers – which is housed in New York City. Unfortunately, we didn't get a Fouracres appearance – but the opening did not disappoint.

We started things off with a couple on the "Tombs of Doom" ride (Jeremy Culhane and Grace Reiter), with Kenan Thompson as their haunted tour guide. Sarah Sherman showed up as Lizzie Borden… and then Tom Hanks returned as David S. Pumpkins (with Bobby Moynihan) – before Johnson's Trump interrupts and spoils the sketch. Trump draws some similarities between himself and Pumpkins – especially the "orange" thing – before complimenting Hanks on his "great ass" (owning up to possibly being gay). Thompson took his advantage to leave the set, but Trump was too busy introducing Saidah Belo-Osagie's Nicki Minaj – who has an ass Trump wishes was on a man. Veronika Slowikowska ended the sketch when Trump gave Katie Zacharia (Slowikowska) a chance to do the famous sign-off… which she royally screwed up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!