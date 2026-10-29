Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL Promos: Jane Wickline Joins Inde Navarrette & Gracie Abrams

With a new show this weekend, SNL star Jane Wickline joins host Inde Navarrette and musical guest Gracie Abrams for the Thursday promos.

Article Summary SNL’s Thursday promos pair Jane Wickline with host Inde Navarrette and musical guest Gracie Abrams ahead of Saturday’s show.

Wickline fires off sharp compliments, shares a favorite ghost with Navarrette, and jokes about needing to really change.

An earlier SNL midweek promo featured Navarrette with featured player Grace Reiter as anticipation builds for the new episode.

SNL also dropped a Sesame Street sketch, with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Oscar pitching ideas to Kenan Thompson and more.

With this weekend bringing NBC's Saturday Night Live back to our screens, we're feeling cautiously optimistic about the next three shows helping us forget the mixed bag of opening episodes that kicked off Season 52. With that in mind, we have SNL star Jane Wickline joining host Inde Navarrette (Obsession, Superman & Lois) and musical guest Gracie Abrams for the Thursday promos. First up, Wickline is all about the compliments for Navarrette and Abrams… just not so much for the cameraman. Following that, it turns out Navarrette and Wickline share the same favorite ghost – who knew? Finally, Wickline opens up about their need to change… like, really change.

Check out the midweek promo from Wednesday, with Navarrette and SNL featured player Grace Reiter:

And here's a look at Navarrette and the team during read-thru on Wednesday night – including our host channeling her inner Jason Voorhees:

SNL: Sesame Street Stars Pitch Thompson, Sherman, Padilla & Day

We said goodbye to Saturday Night Live UK this past weekend (until early 2027, when it returns for six more shows), and we're welcoming back SNL this weekend. That means we were most likely going to kick off the week with a midweek sketch (fingers crossed). But what we weren't expecting was Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and more Sesame Street favorites heading on over to Studio 8H for a pitch meeting with SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Mikey Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fX1B1UFzws

From an "Elmo's World" version of "Wayne's World and Cookie Monster going Jiminy Glick, to Oscar the Grouch being a real "Debbie Downer" and Elmo rocking a pretty impressive impression of EP Lorne Michaels (and much more), you can check out how the pitch meeting went in the video above – and here's a look at the official image gallery:

Heading into next month, November 7th sees Druski hosting, with The Strokes as the musical guest. Following that, on November 14th, John Mulaney returns for a seventh time as host, accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!