Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Druski, john mulaney, snl

SNL Promos: John Mulaney Just Wants to Promote; Druski Scores Big

SNL host John Mulaney is joined by Ashley Padilla for the midweek promos, while Druski delivers SNL's biggest viewing numbers in two years.

Article Summary SNL promos find John Mulaney joined by Ashley Padilla, with Mulaney insisting he only wants to promote peacefully.

Druski delivered SNL’s biggest audience in two years, pulling 5.6 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

Last week’s SNL also scored its best Adults 18-49 rating in two years and strongest 18-34 numbers in four years.

A Cut For Time SNL sketch saw Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Jeremy Culhane spoof failed GOP ads.

We've got a double update on this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. First up, we have host John Mulaney being joined by SNL star Ashley Padilla for the midweek used-to-be-sketches-but-are-now-just-promos – where Mulaney make it clear that he's not looking for any trouble. But before checking out the action above, take a moment to give last week's host, actor and comedian Druski, credit for scoring SNL the best ratings haul in two years. Last week's show (with musical guest The Strokes) drew 5.6 million Live+Same Day viewers across NBC and Peacock, up from the then-season high 5.2 million mark set the previous week by Inde Navarrette (with musical guest Gracie Abrams). That's the largest audience since the November 2nd, 2024, SNL episode, hosted by Mulaney with musical guest Chappell Roan (delivering 6.8 million Live+Same Day viewers).

In the Adults 18-49 demo, this was the highest-rated episode in two years, going back to the same Mulaney/Roan show. But with Adults 18-34, last week's SNL was its best delivery in over four years, dating back to May 8th, 2021, with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. In terms of social media, last week's show generated 424 million views as of Tuesday morning across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (the most since last December's Ariana Grande-hosted show), and was the most-watched episode of Peacock.

Speaking of Druski, in the Cut For Time sketch "Post Election Ad," the actor/comedian, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Jeremy Culhane portray four GOP candidates who lost big time during the midterm elections – despite their best efforts to sling as much mud and talk as much shit about their opponents as possible. But since the lies, sexism, racism, etc., didn't work, it seems the Republicans would like you to now forget all of the ugliness and move on.

SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight for the second of three new shows in this run. On tap, we've got actor and comedian Druski hosting, with The Strokes becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight (more on that below), there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from. With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from James Austin Johnson. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

We're kicking things off at the U.S. Capitol with Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) and Hakeem Jeffries (Kenan Thompson) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea (even though the audience loved the idea). That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins (before dismissing Jeremy Culhane's JD Vance). And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a "lame duck" president, going off on a rant about The New Girl. But just when Trump began lamenting everyone leaving him, Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait! U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico hit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famous opening line.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!