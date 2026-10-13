Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Druski, snl

SNL Season 52: Druski Reportedly Set to Host on November 7th

Reports are that NBC's Saturday Night Live has tapped comedian and pop culture influencer Druski as SNL host for its November 7th show.

Article Summary Reports say SNL has tapped comedian and pop culture influencer Druski to host the November 7 episode, though NBC has not confirmed it.

The rumored SNL booking follows NBC announcing Inde Navarrette for Halloween, signaling fresh faces for Season 52.

Druski built momentum with his BET Awards 2026 hosting gig, showcasing his comedy chops in high-profile promos.

His viral BET Awards opening monologue as a Mega Church pastor underlines why Druski could be a strong SNL host.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live limping into its Halloween break after two lackluster shows from two three-time hosts (Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis), maybe it's a good thing to have some fresh faces hosting Season 52. Thankfully, that's what we're getting on Halloween night, with Obsessions star Inde Navarrette already announced to be on board. Though representatives for SNL and the comedian/pop culture influencer haven't officially confirmed it, several outlets and sources are reporting that Druski (aka Drew Desbordes) has been tapped to host the November 7th show.

If you were worried that BET Awards 2026 host Druski would have a tough time making a first impression as the youngest host of the celebrated ceremony, he put those worries to rest with his pre-event promos that included Jamie Foxx, Cardi B, and Chris Rock. If you were worried that he would have a tough time kicking off the BET Awards 2026 earlier in the summer, Druski also put those worries to rest by taking to the skies for a " holy" opening monologue as his Mega Church Pastor character. After leading the audience in a group prayer, Druski's "pastor" brought down some comedic fire and brimstone upon pretty much anyone he came into eye contact with or who came to mind – from Tyler Perry, Teyana Taylor, and Latto to some brutal hits at Ray J and many more.

We don't want to spoil it since you can check it out below, but here's what Druski had to say about the night's speeches: "And my last church announcement is that you can have no long speeches. No struggle stories, rappers. We know your teacher told you ain't going to be shit. And I agree. You ain't going to be shit. Just keep it pushing." For those who go too long, the host offered a demonstration of the not-very-subtle way that they will be told to wrap up and get rolling. Here's a look at Druski making a truly "divine" entrance, before unleashing a "sermon" that sounded a whole lot like a roast – and proving why he was the right choice to host:

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