Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Season 52 New Cast Update: Screen Test Calls Reportedly Go Out

Reports are that NBC's Saturday Night Live has put out calls to screen test possible new additions to the SNL cast for Season 52.

Article Summary SNL Season 52 cast search reportedly advances as NBC wraps its fifth and final showcase for potential new players.

Standout names from Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York reportedly impressed as Saturday Night Live narrows choices.

Sources say Trent Mason, Saidah Belo-Osagie, Ana Fabrega, and others have gotten calls about SNL screen tests.

In addition, check out the top sketches from Season 51 in several categories - as tabulated by SNL.

On Wednesday, Deadline Hollywood/The Direct reported that NBC's Saturday Night Live had wrapped up their fifth and final showcase on Tuesday, with a focus on rounding out the upcoming Season 52 cast. Some of the names that sources mentioned as making an impact were Trent Mason, Kaba Hues, Chase Rosenberg, and April Rock in Los Angeles; Peyton Ruddy in Chicago; Joey Welsh, Allisha Edwards, Amber Singletary, and Saidah Belo-Osagie in New York. Earlier today, an updated report from sources went out regarding the next step, with Mason, Belo-Osagie, Claire Riffle, Grace Reiter, Devin Bockrath, Olivia Puckett, Ismael Loutfi, Rachel Coster, Russell Daniels, and Ana Fabrega reportedly moving on to SNL screen tests.

Over the summer, SNL released its Season 51 "Top 5" lists: most-watched cold opens, most-watched monologues, most-watched live sketches, most-watched pretaped sketches, and most-watched "Weekend Update" features. The lists were compiled by looking at how each sketch performed across the show's digital platforms. Here's a look at the "Top 5" compilation videos that were released, along with an extended list offering a look at the 10 top sketches/segments for each category:

Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Opens:

10. NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

9. Jeffrey Epstein Ghost Cold Open

8. Trump Making Calls Cold Open

7. Trump Iran War Address Cold Open

6. Pete Hegseth Cold Open

5. Cabinet Meeting Cold Open

4. Epstein White House Briefing Cold Open

3. Hegseth and Patel Iran Press Briefing Cold Open

2. Pentagon Press Conference Cold Open

1. Domingo Cold Open

Top 10 Most-Watched Monologues:

10. Will Ferrell Monologue

Monologue 9. Nikki Glaser Monologue

Monologue 8. Matt Damon Monologue

Monologue 7. Harry Styles Monologue

Monologue 6. Connor Storrie Monologue

Monologue 5. Jack Black Monologue

Monologue 4. Bad Bunny Monologue

Monologue 3. Sabrina Carpenter Monologue

Monologue 2. Finn Wolfhard Monologue

Monologue 1. Olivia Rodrigo Monologue

Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches:

10. Shop TV: Lava Cake

9. Mom Confession

8. Elf on the Shelf Support Group

7. Sebastian Maniscalco: Bachelor Party

6. KPop Demon Hunters

5. My Ex

4. Sebastian Maniscalco: New Lawyer

3. Passing Notes

2. Dancing 101

1. El Chavo Del Ocho

Top 10 Most-Watched Pretaped Sketches:

10. Random Duet Christmas Spectacular

9. CPAP Commercial

8. Plans

7. The Gentlemen's Code

6. MAHAspital

5. White House Makeover

4. Missing Wives Docuseries

3. Stranger Things Promo

2. Home Alone

1. Heated Wizardry

Top 10 Most-Watched Weekend Update Features:

10. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Met Gala

9. Alix Earle and Alex Cooper on Their Brewing Feud

8. Michael Che's Nephew Threatens Santa

7. Jack Harlow on His New Album

6. Professor Snape Addresses New Spin on Harry Potter Role

5. Red Heart and Aerial Tramway Emojis on Apple's New Emojis Release

4. Tucker Carlson on Liberal Politics and the 2026 Oscars

3. Two Kids from the Back of the Bus

2. Punch the Monkey and His Mom

1. Tamara on Her Resolutions on Buttons

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