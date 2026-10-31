Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Season 52 Returns: 5 Random Thoughts on Tonight's Halloween Show

Will tonight be an SNL 52 reset? Will we get an SNL UK crossover? Plus, Sarah Sherman/Halloween, Shane Gillis, "Weekend Update," and more.

Article Summary SNL Season 52 returns on Halloween night, with hopes Inde Navarrette, Druski, and John Mulaney can reset the season.

An SNL UK crossover could happen as George Fouracres is in New York after James Austin Johnson’s surprise UK cameo.

Halloween should be prime SNL territory for Sarah Sherman, whose body-horror comedy could give tonight’s sketches a jolt.

Watch for Shane Gillis fallout on SNL and fresh Weekend Update buzz, including a future anchor team to keep an eye on.

After taking the previous two weekends off, NBC's Saturday Night Live resumes Season 52 tonight – and we have some thoughts we needed to share before the SNL Cold Open gets underway. After a disappointing start, will tonight's show hit the reset button on the season? Could we get another SNL/SNL UK crossover? Will Sarah Sherman get a chance to unleash her horror-loving creativity? Can we expect a joke or two at Shane Gillis' expense? All that, and we offer our pick for the next "Weekend Update" anchor team – here's a look!

SNL Season 52 Restart: Having New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson kick off Season 52 was a nice touch because it reminded everyone that SNL has NYC in its blood – and the show was actually pretty solid. But after that? Ouch. Three-time hosts Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis stunk up the place, leaving SNL to limp into its Halloween break with the kind of headlines it didn't need. But we've got Inde Navarrette (Obsession), comedian and pop culture influencer Druski, and soon-to-be seven-time host John Mulaney on tap for the first three shows back – and we can't help but feel like Season 52 is actually starting this weekend (with the previous three shows more like dress rehearsals). Navarrette has already made it clear that she's giving herself over to the SNL team – always a great move by a first-time host. Druski might also be a first-time host, but he brings the kind of online sketch success that could bring some fire to SNL. And what can we say about Mulaney that hasn't been said by his amazing opening monologues and epic live, full-cast musical sketches?

SNL UK's George Fouracres Returns the Favor: After SNL star James Austin Johnson brought Donald Trump across the ocean for a surprise appearance on SNL UK earlier this month, could another SNL/SNL UK crossover be on the way tonight? While nothing has been announced, we do have some interesting timelines in play. We've got SNL returning tonight, SNL UK having wrapped up for the year last weekend (returning for six new shows in early 2027), and George Fouracres, who co-starred with Johnson in the SNL UK cold open, is in New York City this week (including an appearance on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night).

Tonight's Halloween Show Was Made for SNL Star Sarah Sherman: SNL has a live show on Halloween night, and it's not going to turn over some sketches to "The Queen of Body Horror-Comedy" herself, Sarah Sherman? To say that would be a righteously missed opportunity would be a serious understatement. We may have to judge tonight's show by the amount of fake blood and body parts we see… so don't disappoint us, SNL!!

Can We Expect Some Shane Gillis Fallout? Though we previously noted some differences, there are also interesting similarities between Gillis and Country music star Morgan Wallen's respective SNL situations. As well all know by now, Gillis got the show the wrong kind of headlines with another rambling and insulting monologue, and an F-bomb drop in the middle of a sketch that pretty much summed up his 90 minutes. Gillis would apologize for the swearing during the good-nights and end credits – and then, like Wallen, he exited from the front of the stage.

For those who need an SNL history lesson, in March 2025, Country music star Morgan Wallen walked off the front of the stage and left during the end credits to the Mikey Madison-hosted effort. There were rumblings that things weren't going well the week leading up to the show, and Wallen's exit would lead to some back-and-forth between him and SNL – especially after Wallen posted shortly after wrapping up SNL that he was heading back to "God's country." Kenan Thompson would go on to address the matter in detail during a very public interview, and SNL would reference the situation over the next few shows. Flashing ahead to the Gillis situation, it's interesting that Thompson has also offered the most detailed reaction on the matter, compared to others on the cast. Could that lead to a dig or two at Gillis during the night?

"Weekend Update": So What About The Future? I'm not pushing Colin Jost and Michael Che out the door by any means. But at this point, thinking about who will take over the "Weekend Update" anchor desk seems like a reasonable thing to do. SNL UK's Ania Magliano and Paddy Young have helped make the case for keeping two anchors, but a male-female dynamic would be nice to have back. Based on what I've seen from them on SNL and their work outside of the long-running live sketch comedy and music series, I would like to see SNL feature players Saidah Belo-Osagie and Tommy Brennan.

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