Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL Season 52 Taps Inde Navarrette, Druski & John Mulaney as Hosts

Beginning with its return on October 31st, NBC's SNL has tapped Inde Navarrette, Druski, and John Mulaney as the next three shows' hosts.

Article Summary SNL Season 52 returns October 31 with Inde Navarrette hosting the Halloween episode and Gracie Abrams as musical guest.

NBC’s next SNL lineup also features Druski with The Strokes on November 7 and John Mulaney with Phoebe Bridgers on November 14.

Inde Navarrette told Variety she feels like she “snuck in” and is excited to keep her first SNL hosting gig under wraps.

The post also notes SNL UK’s Ania Magliano blasted Shane Gillis on Weekend Update after his recent SNL controversy.

NBC's Saturday Night Live officially rolled out who the hosts and musical guests will be for the next three show – and if we're being honest? It's feeling like Season 52 will really begin on Halloween night. Here's a look at who's on tap:

October 31st: Inde Navarrette & Gracie Abrams

November 7th: Druski & The Strokes

November 14th: John Mulaney & Phoebe Bridgers.

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala this weekend, Navarrette offered some early thoughts on being a first-time host for the Halloween show. "I literally feel like I snuck in," Navarrette joked. "I'm super excited to keep everything under wraps because I really truly want to make this super fun for the audience. And what I love is when I don't know anything. So I'm really excited to be working with the writers."

SNL UK: Weekend Update Anchor Magliano Has Message for Shane Gillis

James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump appearing during the cold open wasn't the only connection that tonight's SNL UK had with its U.S. counterpart. A week after actor/comedian Shane Gillis made headlines with a monologue that included him calling women "whores" based on what they wear to the gym and dropping an F-bomb live in the middle of a sketch, SNL UK star and "Weekend Update" anchor Ania Magliano has offered a proper response. During this weekend's news segment, Magliano covered a story about women being given cycling shorts to protect them from upskirting.

"Wearing the gym shorts will protect women from being up-skirted, but it does make them vulnerable to something much worse," Magliano noted, with the focus shifting to Gillis once an image of him from his monologue appeared behind Magliano. "Last week on SNL, comedian Shane Gillis also caused controversy by dropping the F-bomb," Magliano said. "Oh, Shane, you're not allowed to say that… you stupid f***ing c**t." But unlike what we had to do here, and what would happen on SNL, Magliano's words went out live – as intended.

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