Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL Separation Anxiety: SNL UK Season 2 Changes, SNL Emmy Noms & More

In this week's SNL Separation Anxiety, we look at some headlines that could impact SNL UK Season 2, SNL's 11 Emmy nominations, and more.

Article Summary SNL UK Season 2 faces big political shakeups after Keir Starmer’s exit, with Andy Burnham emerging as a key target.

Paddy Young could see a bigger SNL UK cold open role if Burnham rises, while still anchoring Weekend Update.

A proposed Sky and ITV deal could expand SNL UK’s reach through ITV reairings and boost the show’s Season 2 profile.

SNL scored 11 Emmy nominations, including Variety Series, Guest Actor, directing, editing, makeup, and music honors.

Welcome back to our (mostly) weekly look at what's going on with Sky's Saturday Night Live UK and NBC's Saturday Night Live as they head towards their respective new seasons – and it helps us deal with the summer downtime. In this edition of SNL Separation Anxiety, we're looking at how a major shift in the really weird winds blowing through British politics and a possible merger between Comcast-owned Sky and ITV could impact SNL UK Season 2. Following that, we have a rundown of how well SNL did this week with Emmy nominations, along with some of the sketches that helped make the case for those 11 noms being very well-deserved.

SNL UK: Goodbye, George Fouracres' Sir Keir Starmer; Hello, Paddy Young's Andy Burnham? With Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister and an uncertain political landscape still finding its footing, SNL UK will take a wait-and-see approach to who will be the show's political focus. If Andy Burnham locks down Labour leadership and then becomes Prime Minister, we could be looking at Paddy Young getting more of the Cold Open spotlight. That would create an interesting situation, with Young taking on what could be a major recurring role while continuing to anchor "Weekend Update" alongside Ania Magliano. Then again, SNL's Colin Jost has been running double duty lately, as "Weekend Update" anchor and as Trump's Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. It will be interesting to see how it plays out…

SNL UK Could Benefit from Sky/ITV Deal: This week, Sky announced that it was looking to move ahead on a £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) deal that would see the media company acquire ITV's network and streaming unit. Though a move like that will need to go through a whole lot of scrutiny and regulatory approval, reports are that Sky would look to utilize ITV to broaden SNL UK's audience reach (including reairings of shows on ITV). Now, if Sky could just do something about getting SNL UK's sketches, monologues, and musical performances onto YouTube faster…

Outstanding Variety Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Connor Storrie (Saturday Night Live)

"SNL was such a 'pinch me' moment in my career. It was a formative part of my life growing up, so to be recognized by the Academy for hosting feels incredibly surreal. I'm so grateful to everyone who made that night possible," Storrie shared in a statement.

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Olivia Rodrigo's May 2 episode, directed by Liz Patrick

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Jack Black's April 4 episode

Outstanding Music Direction

Jack Black's April 4 episode: Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, Maddie Rice

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment)

Ariana Grande's "Home Alone"; Ryan Spears, ACE

Harry Styles' "MAHAspital"; Christopher Salerno, editor; Mak Makower; editor

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program – 2026

Host: Glen Powell; Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist; Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist; Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist; Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist; Chad Harlow, Hairstylist; Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist; Jennifer Serio, Hairstylist; Katie Beatty, Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Series

Host: Ariana Grande; Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director; Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director; Trevor Brown, Moving Light Programmer; Tim Stasse, Moving Light Programmer, William McGuinness, Chief Lighting Technician; Frank Grisanti, Video Controller; Reginald Campbell, Video Controller

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

Host: Olivia Rodrigo; Bill DiGiovanni, Technical Director; John Pinto, Camera; Paul Cangialosi, Camera; Anthony Tarantino, Camera; Dave Driscoll, Camera; Brian Phraner, Camera; Daniel Erbeck,

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Host: Bad Bunny; Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist; Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist; Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist; Young Bek, Makeup Artist; Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist; Madison Bermudez, Makeup Artist; Waltaya Culmer, Makeup Artist

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