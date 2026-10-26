Posted in: NBC, Netflix, Peacock, TV | Tagged: sesame street, snl

SNL: Sesame Street Stars Pitch Thompson, Sherman, Padilla & Day

Some of Sesame Street's favorites had a special pitch meeting with SNL's Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Mikey Day.

Article Summary Sesame Street favorites crash Studio 8H for an SNL pitch meeting with Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Mikey Day.

The SNL crossover video serves up Elmo’s World meets Wayne’s World, Cookie Monster channeling Jiminy Glick, and more.

Oscar the Grouch goes full Debbie Downer, while Elmo delivers a standout impression of longtime SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

As SNL returns to NBC this weekend, the unexpected Sesame Street sketch is a fun kickoff to the new week in Studio 8H.

We said goodbye to Saturday Night Live UK this past weekend (until early 2027, when it returns for six more shows), and we're welcoming back NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend (with host Inde Navarrette (Obsession) and musical guest Gracie Abrams). That means we're going to most likely kick off the week with the SNL midweek sketch (fingers crossed). But what we weren't expecting was Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and more Sesame Street favorites heading on over to Studio 8H for a pitch meeting with SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Mikey Day. From an "Elmo's World" version of "Wayne's World and Cookie Monster going Jiminy Glick, to Oscar the Grouch being a real "Debbie Downer" and Elmo rocking a pretty impressive impression of EP Lorne Michaels (and much more), you can check out how the pitch meeting went in the video above – and here's a look at the official image gallery:

Heading into next month, November 7th sees Druski hosting, with The Strokes as the musical guest. Following that, on November 14th, John Mulaney returns for a seventh time as host, accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

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